REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Returns For Its 21st Season In January



REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will return for its 21st season on FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT).

Dec. 20, 2022  

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will return for its 21st season on FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m.

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature "New Rules." The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, "Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking."

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in twelve solo specials to date, including the recent "#Adulting," the hour-long presentations "Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma," "Bill Maher: Live from D.C.," "Bill Maher... But I'm Not Wrong," as well as "The Decider" and "I'm Swiss" (both nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special category), "Victory Begins at Home," "Be More Cynical," "The Golden Goose Special," and "Stuff That Struck Me Funny," and two half-hour stand-up specials, plus THE SPECIALS "30 Seconds Over Washington" and "Comic Relief VI™."

Executive produced by Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, and Billy Martin; co-executive produced by Chris Kelly; produced by Matt Wood; directed by Paul Casey.

Watch the new trailer here:



