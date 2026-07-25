REACHER Season 4 Official Trailer and Neagley Teaser Drop at San Diego Comic-Con

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Prime Video debuted the official trailer for REACHER Season 4 and a teaser trailer for the spin-off series NEAGLEY at San Diego Comic-Con.

The announcements were made on July 25, 2026, out of Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con. During the panel, Alan Ritchson announced that Season Five of REACHER is based on the 20th novel by Lee Child in the REACHER series, 'Make Me.' Maria Sten also revealed that Child, along with author Yasmin Angoe, will debut the first-ever NEAGLEY novel titled 'Zero Margin,' releasing March 2027.

Panelists at San Diego Comic-Con included Alan Ritchson, AGNEZ MO, and Anggun on behalf of REACHER alongside Maria Sten, Greyston Holt, and Jasper Jones on behalf of NEAGLEY.

REACHER Season Four will return on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 with the first three episodes and a new episode weekly through September 16. Upon the REACHER Season Four finale, all eight episodes of NEAGLEY will be released on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

About REACHER

Based on the 13th book in Lee Child's global best-selling series, 'Gone Tomorrow,' in the fourth season of the action-packed series, when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power. New to the cast this season are Sydelle Noel, Chris Marquette, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson.

REACHER is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (FUBAR, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, Ritchson also serves as an executive producer, alongside Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, Lisa Kussner, Sam Hill, Amy Pocha & Seth Cohen. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives-in-charge of the series for Paramount Television Studios.

About NEAGLEY

Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.

Starring Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, the ensemble cast features Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole. Alan Ritchson guest stars as Jack Reacher.

Based on the character in novels by Lee Child, NEAGLEY is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is created by executive producers and co-showrunners Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break, FUBAR) and Nicholas Wootton (Scorpion, The Endgame). In addition to Santora and Wootton, the series is executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, and Lisa Kussner. Sam Hill served as director on the first two episodes. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez oversee the project for Paramount Television Studios.

REACHER/NEAGLEY SOCIAL HANDLES

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BroadwayWorld previously covered the NEAGLEY spin-off series, including first-look images of Maria Sten in the title role and the confirmed premiere date. More details are available in that earlier report: Photos: First Look at Maria Sten as NEAGLEY in REACHER Spin-off Series.

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