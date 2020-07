RATINGS: TOUGH AS NAILS Opens on Top for CBS on Wednesday

CBS (3.521 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #1) was the demo champ on Wednesday thanks to the premiere of "Tough as Nails" (4.196 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T1) followed by a second "Tough as Nails" (3.935 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T1) and a repeat "SEAL Team" (2.432 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

NBC (3.543 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) remained the most-watched network with its lineup of "Chicago Med" (3.576 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5), "Chicago Fire" (3.561 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "Chicago PD" (3.493 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

Next up was FOX (1.522 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with a repeat "MasterChef" (1.514 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and a new "Ultimate Tag" (1.529 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.775 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up its mix of "The Goldbergs" (2.660 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3), "Black-ish" (1.843 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5), "The Conners" (1.825 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "American Housewife" (1.505 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) plus a new "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" (1.408 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

And finally, fresh installments from "The 100" (0.686 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "Bulletproof" (0.407 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) rounded out the night on The CW (0.546 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - ULTIMATE TAG (vs. 6/24/20)

0.00% - Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

0.00% - Bulletproof

-50.00% - The 100

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - ULTIMATE TAG (vs. First Responders Live)

0.00% - TOUGH AS NAILS - 8:00 (vs. Love Island)

-40.00% - TOUGH AS NAILS - 9:00 (vs. BIG BROTHER 21)

-50.00% - Bulletproof (vs. Jane the Virgin)

-66.67% - THE 100 (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Repeat))

-66.67% - Marvel's Agents of SHIELD (vs. The 2019 ESPYs)

Related Articles View More TV Stories