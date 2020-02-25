RATINGS: TONIGHT SHOW With BTS is the Most Social Entertainment Program of the Year
The Feb. 24 "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," featuring the superstar Korean Pop band BTS, has generated 4.2 million Total Interactions across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, to rank as the #1 most-social episode of any entertainment program for the year to date across all dayparts and genres (Source: Nielsen Social SCR; Series Only, Linear Window, 01/01/20-02/24/20 excludes Sports and News).
It's also the most social "Tonight Show" episode ever (under current Nielsen methodology, which dates back to August 2016).
It's the #2 most-social late-night telecast ever (under current Nielsen methodology), behind only BTS' "Saturday Night Live" debut April 13, 2019 (Source: Nielsen Social SCR. Late Fringe Daypart; Series Only; Linear Window. Nielsen Measurement: 8/1/16-2/24/20).