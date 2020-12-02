RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins Late Night Week in Key Demographics

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" ranked #1 for the week of Nov. 23-27 in the 18-49 demo and scored its best weekly average in the key demo since the week of Sept. 7.

"The Tonight Show" scored a 0.31 in 18-49, outperforming "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (0.30) and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (0.26). Excluding weeks with an NFL lead-in, this is Fallon's best week since the week of June 1-5.

This was also "The Tonight Show's" best week in total viewers, with 1.52 million viewers tuning in, since the week of Sept. 7 and, for a non-NFL week, July 27.

Socially, "The Tonight Show" has been dominating Colbert and Kimmel this season with 14.1 million social interactions, more than doubling Colbert's 5.5 million.

President Barack Obama will appear as a guest on "The Tonight Show" this Friday.

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" saw its best week in 18-49 (0.17) since the week of Election Day (Nov. 2-6) and slightly rose above its season-to-date average.

Against CBS' "Late Late Show with James Corden," "Late Night" was best in 18-49, 18-34 and other key demos.

