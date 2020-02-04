RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Takes The Week Of Jan. 27-31 In 18-49

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of Jan. 27-31 versus the ABC and CBS competition in the key demographic of adults 18-49, as well as the primary news demo of adults 25-54, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.35 rating for the week in adults 18-49 topped the 0.34 of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and the 0.33 of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

On the digital side, Jimmy Fallon's Monday tribute to Kobe Bryant accumulated more than 10 million Youtube views, MAKING IT "Tonight's" most-watched video of 2020. For the week, "Tonight's" 22 million New Content Youtube views were +92% above the show's 2019 weekly average, and its 72 million Weekly Total Library Youtube views were +41% above the 2019 weekly average. Year-to-date, "Tonight" has accumulated 334 million Youtube views, up +64% versus the same period last year.

In linear results last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" topped "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 versus "Late Late Show" and "Nightline" in all key ratings measures.

In digital viewership, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" achieved its highest totals in three weeks, with its 14 million new content views up +26% from the show's 2019 average and its 18 million total library views up +18%. Year-to-date, "Late Night" has amassed 80.2 million Youtube views, +55% ahead of the same period last year.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Jan. 27-31. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.35 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.33/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.23/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.20/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.18/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.13/2 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.831 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.888 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.940 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.180 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.060 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.126 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.613 million viewers (R)

* Friday's "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "Late Late Show" were encores. "Late Show" also aired a Monday encore, which is excluded from these averages

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.990 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.608 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.931 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.143 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.307 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.275 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.686 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JAN. 27-31

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.20

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.12

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.17

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.36

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.29

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.682 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.288 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.439 million viewers





Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.716 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.541 million viewers