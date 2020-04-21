RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Ranks #1 In Late Night

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has finished #1 for the week of April 13-17 head to head versus the ABC and CBS competition in the adult 18-49 demographic, as well as adults 25-54 and all key adult-female demographics, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight" prevailed versus "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for their head-to-head half-hour from 11:30 p.m.-midnight ET and versus "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for their head-to-head 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. timeslot.

From 11:30 to midnight, "Tonight" averaged a 0.42 rating in adults 18-49 versus "Kimmel's" 0.41; in adults 25-54, "Tonight" scored a 0.64 to "Kimmel's" 0.60; and in total viewers, "Tonight" delivered 2.472 million to "Kimmel's" 2.373 million.

At 12:35 a.m., "Late Night with Seth Meyers" won the hour over "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults, men and women 18-49; adults, men and women 25-54; and total viewers.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" retained its crown as the most-viewed Entertainment TV program on YouTube, ranking #1 once again for the week of April 13 with 53 million views on the platform. It's the sixth consecutive week "Tonight" has topped the list and the 14th time in 16 weeks thus far in 2020 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 01/01/20-04/19/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE. Ranked by weekly totals).

"Tonight" also generated the #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV video of the week on Youtube with the clip of Gwen Stefani giving Blake Shelton a haircut. The segment earned more than 5 million Youtube views to top the list of most-viewed Entertainment TV Youtube videos of the week (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Video Views (YouTube); 4/13/20-04/19/20; Excludes Trailers).

Since the "At Home Edition" started on March 17, TONIGHT has accumulated 288 million Youtube views, which makes it by far the #1 most-watched Entertainment TV program in that time-frame, topping the nearest competitor by more than 100 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 3/17/20-4/19/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

Year-to-date, "Tonight" has amassed more than 1 Billion Youtube views, which is up +52% from 2019 and continues to rank it as the #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV program on the platform (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 1/1/20-4/19/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" generated the #1 most new Youtube views (views of new / original content) in the late-night competitive daypart, with 15 million New Youtube views during the week of April 13-19 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; New Content Video Views (YouTube); 4/13/20-04/19/20; Late Fringe Daypart: The Tonight Show, The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Saturday Night Live, The Late Late Show, Conan, The Daily Show, A Little Late).

"Late Night" experienced its best week of New Youtube views since the week of Jan. 6. New Views were +38% above the show's 2019 weekly average and +21% above its 2020 average.

Total "Late Night" Youtube views were also up +18% from their 2019 weekly average, achieving the show's best weekly total since the week of Jan. 27.

Year-to-date, "Late Night" has generated 236 million Youtube views, up +40% from 2019.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" was up +99% week to week in New Youtube views.

"A Little Late" ranked as the #1 late-night program on Instagram for the week, with 230,000 Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Program Ratings, Series Only, Linear Window, Instagram, Late Fringe Daypart, 04/13/20-04/19/20). It was "A Little Late's" best week on the platform since the show's premiere week of Sept. 16, 2019.

Since premiere, "A Little Late" ranks as the #1 freshman series in Instagram Engagement, having earned 5.5 million Interactions to lead all competitors across platforms, dayparts, and distributors (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses (Instagram); Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 09/16/19-04/19/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of April 13-17. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.36 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.31/2 *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.40/3 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.32/3

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.19/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.16/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.13/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.075 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.710 million viewers *



11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 2.276 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.711 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.096 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.047 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.615 million viewers *

* Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "Late Late Show" were encores and only the "Kimmel" rebroadcast is included in these averages. Friday's "A Little Late" original is also excluded.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.43/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.19/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.047 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.588 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.953 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.420 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.299 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.247 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.680 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF APRIL 13-17

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.24

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.15

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.35

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.770 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.386 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.687 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.507 million viewers





