RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Hits A 9-Week High In 18-49, 10-Week High In Viewers During The March 9-13 Ratings Week

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has delivered a nine-week high in adults 18-49 and a 10-week high in total viewers in late-night ratings results for the week of March 9-13, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

With a 0.38 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.958 million viewers overall, "Tonight" earned its top 18-49 result since the week of Jan. 6-10 (0.38) and biggest overall audience since the week of Jan. 30, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020 (1.993 million).

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (0.22 in 18-49, 1.174 million viewers) delivered its best 18-49 rating in four weeks, since Feb. 10-14 (0.22) and its most-watched week in 12 weeks, since Dec. 16-20, 2019 (1.284 million).

And at 1:35 a.m. ET, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" (0.16 in 18-49, 660,000 viewers) generated its highest 18-49 rating in 12 weeks, since Dec. 16-20, 2019 (0.18).

"Tonight's" week was led by the Thursday, March 12 edition, which aired with no studio audience. Its 0.43 rating in adults 18-49 is the highest for "Tonight" on a non-NFL Thursday since Oct. 10, 2019 (0.44 with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Questlove & Tariq and musical guest Rex Orange County). With 2.184 million viewers overall, it was the most-watched non-NFL Thursday "Tonight" since June 27, 2019 (2.426 million, a live telecast with Nicki Minaj, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest Julia Michaels following a Democratic debate in primetime).

Digital / Social: "Tonight Show" again ranked as the #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV program of the week on YouTube, amassing 70 million total views (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 3/9/20-3/15/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE). Year-to-date, "Tonight" has ranked #1 in all but two weeks in this Youtube viewing measure (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 01/01/20-03/15/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE. Ranked by weekly totals).

"The Tonight Show" generated the two most-viewed Youtube videos of the week across the Entertainment TV landscape, with "Charli D'Amelio Breaks Down TikTok Fame and Teases Upcoming Tour" (10.3 million views) and "Charli D'Amelio Teaches a Dad 8 TikTok Dances" (7.6 million views, Source ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Video Views [YouTube]; 03/09/20-03/15/20).

Despite only airing four original episodes last week, "Tonight" was up +17% in week-over-week Youtube viewing.

Among new Youtube views, "Tonight" earned 25 million Youtube views, which was the show's #2 best weekly total in the last two years, trailing over that span only the record-setting BTS week.

"Late Night," despite only airing three original episodes, achieved its best week of Youtube viewing in the last five weeks, with total Youtube viewing up +10% above the show's weekly average. New Youtube views were +20% higher than average on the strength of Thursday's no-audience "A Closer Look," which ranked as the show's most-viewed video of the week, amassing more than 3 million views.

Year-to-Date, "Late Night" has generated 167 million Youtube views, up +44% versus the same time-frame last year.

"A Little Late" grew +54% week over week in New Youtube views, despite only airing three original episodes last week.

With 5.3 million Interactions on Instagram since its premiere, "A Little Late" leads all freshman programs across the TV landscape regardless of daypart or distributor (Source: ListenFirst Brand Ranking; Brand Type: TV Shows; Content Response Score; Instagram; Season 1; 09/16/19-03/15/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of March 9-13. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.38 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.38/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.38/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.24/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.22/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.19/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.958 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 3.243 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 2.085 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.272 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.174 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.209 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.660 million viewers *

* Friday's "Tonight," "Late Show," "Kimmel" and "Late Late Show" were encores, with the NBC and CBS shows excluded from these averages, while both the Thursday and Friday editions of "Late Night" and "A Little Late" were rebroadcasts and are excluded.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.43/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.19/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.994 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.601 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.935 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.137 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.303 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.250 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.683 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF MARCH 9-13

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.23

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.13

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.16

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.35

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.766 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.334 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.397 million viewersAdult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.687 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.517 million viewers





