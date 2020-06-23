RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Finishes #1 In Late Night

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of June 15-19 head to head versus the ABC and CBS competition in the key adult 18-49 demographic, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight" prevailed versus "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for their head-to-head half-hour from 11:30 p.m.-midnight ET and versus "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for their head-to-head 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. timeslot.

From 11:30 to midnight, "Tonight" averaged a 0.32 rating in adults 18-49 versus "Kimmel's" 0.29. Versus "The Late Show" from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET, "Tonight" averaged a 0.27 in adults 18-49 versus Colbert's 0.26.

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" finished #1 in the timeslot versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key demographics. Seth also leads Corden season to date in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-49, 18-34 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" again ranked as the weeks' #1 most-viewed late-night program on YouTube, having accumulated 38 million views on the platform (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; Late Fringe Broadcast Daypart; 06/15/20-06/21/20).

With 1.2 billion Youtube views so far this year, ""Tonight" is the year's #1 most-watched Entertainment TV program on the platform. The show is up +32% from the same time period in 2019, when it also ranked as the #1 program (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 01/01/20-06/21/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"Tonight" holds its lead as the year's #1 most-social late-night series, having earned 15.7 million Total Interactions across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to top the closest competitor by 2 million Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Series Only; Late Fringe Daypart; Linear Window; 01/01/20-06/21/20).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers," having produced more than half of this year's episodes from home, is up +40% in Youtube viewing versus last year, which is the #1 increase among all late-night broadcast programs (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; Programmer Type: Broadcast; 01/01/20-06/21/20).

Segments featuring writer / performer Amber Ruffin continue to attract a passionate audience, as her "Frequently Asked Juneteenth Questions" segment was the show's #1 most-viewed Instagram TV video of the week.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of June 15-19. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.27 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.26/2 *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.27/2 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.20/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.15/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.11/1 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.10/2 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.437 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.340 million viewers *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 1.772 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.281 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.883 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.801 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.487 million viewers (R) *

* Friday's "Tonight," "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "Late Late Show" were encores, and the NBC and CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.39 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.42/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.23/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.18/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.010 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.509 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.989 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.437 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.272 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.180 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.651 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JUNE 15-19

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.21

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.12 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.31

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.23

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.631 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.306 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.650 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.456 million viewers

