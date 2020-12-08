RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Defeats Late Night Competitors for Second Straight Week

For the second week in a row, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is #1 in late night in the 18-49 demo as the Nov. 30-Dec. 4 telecasts mark the show's most-watched non-NFL week since June.

Fallon (0.29) defeated both "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (0.23) and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (0.23) in 18-49. This is the first time "The Tonight Show" has won consecutive weeks in 18-49 when it has faced original competition from both Colbert and Kimmel since late February.

In total viewers, "The Tonight Show's" drew 1.6 million viewers and ranks as the most-watched week since early September, if you include NFL in primetime.

With President Barack Obama as a guest, the Dec. 4 telecast drew a 0.36 in 18-49 (the best Friday in 18-49 since May 1) and 2.1 million viewers (the best since May 8).

In a week of encores, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" outperformed 12:30 a.m. timeslot competitor "Late Late Show with James Corden" in 18-49 (0.16 vs 0.12). "Late Night's" 18-49 rating was slightly above its most recent week on encores in October.

View More TV Stories Related Articles