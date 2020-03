RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Holds Onto Top Demo Spot on Wednesday

FOX (4.876 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) was still the network to beat on Wednesday with fresh installments from "The Masked Singer" (6.739 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) and "LEGO Masters" (3.013 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T4).

The silver draw was NBC (7.862 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) with its trio of "Chicago Med" (8.276 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T4), "Chicago Fire" (8.236 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and "Chicago PD" (7.075 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T4).

Next up was CBS (5.036 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and originals from "Survivor: Winners at War" (7.074 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2), "SEAL Team" (4.547 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #8) and "SWAT" (3.486 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.575 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) opted for the special "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda" (4.165 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #7) followed by a new "Stumptown" (2.395 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10).

And finally, new episodes of "Riverdale" (0.681 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11) and "Nancy Drew" (0.617 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12) closed out the night on The CW (0.649 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+5.88% - The Masked Singer

0.00% - Survivor: Winners at War

0.00% - LEGO Masters

0.00% - SEAL Team

0.00% - Stumptown

0.00% - Riverdale

0.00% - Nancy Drew

-8.33% - Chicago Fire

-16.67% - Chicago Med

-16.67% - Chicago PD

-28.57% - SWAT (vs. 1/29/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+125.00% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back)

+83.33% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. CHICAGO FIRE (Repeat))

+66.67% - CHICAGO MED (vs. CHICAGO MED (Repeat))

+66.67% - CHICAGO PD (vs. CHICAGO PD (Repeat))

+25.00% - LEGO MASTERS (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back)

0.00% - SEAL TEAM (vs. The World's Best)

0.00% - SWAT (vs. The World's Best)

-6.67% - Survivor: Winners at War

-33.33% - Riverdale

-50.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. All American)

-50.00% - Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda (vs. American Idol)

-55.56% - Stumptown (vs. Whiskey Cavalier)





