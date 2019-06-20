RATINGS: PRESS YOUR LUCK Sends ABC to the Top on Wednesday

ABC (4.288 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) pulled into the top spot on Wednesday thanks to its trio of "Press Your Luck" (4.842 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "Card Sharks" (4.204 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) and "Match Game" (3.817 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3).

FOX (2.402 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) then was the number two draw with fresh installments from "MasterChef" (2.723 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and "First Responders Live" (2.081 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #7).

Next up was CBS (3.479 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) with originals from "The Amazing Race 31" (4.777 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) and "NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget" (3.003 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) plus a repeat "SWAT" (2.657 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.920 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) opted for repeats of "Ellen's Game of Games" (3.080 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #8), another "Ellen's Game of Games" (2.978 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and a new "The InBetween" (2.701 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #9).

And finally, a repeat "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.763 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and a new "Jane the Virgin" (0.641 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.702 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - First Responders Live

+11.11% - Press Your Luck

0.00% - Card Sharks

0.00% - THE AMAZING RACE 31

0.00% - Match Game

0.00% - MasterChef

0.00% - Jane the Virgin

-20.00% - THE INBETWEEN (vs. 6/5/19)

-25.00% - NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. THE GOLDBERGS (Repeats))

+63.64% - CARD SHARKS (vs. Modern Family/American Housewife (Repeats))

+60.00% - THE AMAZING RACE 31 (vs. NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Repeat))

+60.00% - MATCH GAME (vs. SHARK TANK (Repeat))

0.00% - THE INBETWEEN (vs. Reverie)

-22.22% - MasterChef

-33.33% - JANE THE VIRGIN (vs. The Originals)

-40.00% - FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back)

-40.00% - NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget (vs. SEAL TEAM (Repeat))





