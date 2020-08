RATINGS: PGA Championship Leads CBS to Victory on Sunday

CBS had 5.612 million viewers on Sunday during primetime hours.

CBS (4.607 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) was the network to beat on Sunday with its primetime portion of the "PGA Championship" (5.612 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) followed by "60 Minutes" (4.094 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and "Big Brother 22" (3.109 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2).

ABC (3.600 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) had to settle for second with its repeat lineup of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.364 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), "Celebrity Family Feud" (4.378 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), "Press Your Luck" (3.122 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and "Match Game" (2.535 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #7).

Next up was NBC (1.732 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #3) with encores of "Cannonball" (1.754 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8), "The Titan Games" (1.299 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "America's Got Talent: 15th Anniversary Special" (1.937 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.688 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) offered up its own repeat mix of "Last Man Standing" (0.864 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15), "Duncanville" (0.488 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15), "The Simpsons" (0.672 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "Bless the Harts" (0.564 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "Bob's Burgers" (0.711 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "Family Guy" (0.831 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).

And finally, week two of "Fridge Wars" (0.396 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) and a repeat "Supernatural" (0.253 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) rounded out the night on The CW (0.324 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - Fridge Wars

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+166.67% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. Instinct)

+50.00% - 60 MINUTES (vs. Instinct)

-50.00% - Fridge Wars (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Repeat))

