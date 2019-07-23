RATINGS: NBC Wins The Week Of July 15-21 In Total Viewers

With "America's Got Talent" dominating the Big 4 competition, NBC won handily in total viewers and tied for #1 in 18-49 for the primetime ratings week of July 15-21, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Tuesday's "America's Got Talent" was the #1 program of the week at 8-10 p.m. in total viewers and #2 in 18-49 against all Big 4 network competition. Other NBC shows in the top 10 in 18-49 were "American Ninja Warrior," "Bring the Funny" and "Dateline NBC." Both "Bring the Funny" and "American Ninja Warrior" also placed in the top 10 in total viewers.

"Talent" has ruled as the week's #1 entertainment show in total viewers every week so far this summer.

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49 and is #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in adults 25-54, adults 18-34, and all key adult-female demos. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.210 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 586,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 43 AveragesAdult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," July 15-21NBC...0.6ABC...0.6CBS...0.5Fox...0.4CW...0.2

Total Viewers

NBC...3.4 million

ABC...3.2 million

CBS...2.9 million

Fox...1.8 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.5

CBS...1.3

Fox...1.3

ABC...1.2

CW...0.4

Total ViewersCBS...8.1 millionNBC...6.7 millionABC...5.4 millionFox...4.8 millionCW...1.3 million

NBC highlights for the week of July 15-21:

Monday

Both "American Ninja Warrior" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) and "Dateline NBC" (0.7, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m.) were even in 18-49 from the previous week, with "American Ninja Warrior" seeing a slight uptick in total viewers (4.49 million à 4.53 million).

"American Ninja Warrior" and "Dateline NBC" were the #2 and #3 shows of the night, respectively, in both 18-49 and total viewers.

Tuesday

NBC dominated the night in 18-49, with its 1.3 outperforming CBS, ABC and FOX combined. Its 8.0 million total viewers was better than the other three networks combined as well.

"America's Got Talent" (1.5 in 18-49, 9.5 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m.) and "Bring the Funny" (0.9 in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m.) were the #1 and #2 shows of the night in 18-49 and most demos, as well as total viewers. Both "AGT" and "Bring the Funny" more than doubled any other Big 4 programs in 18-49 in their respective timeslots.

In L+3+digital, the July 16 episode of "America's Got Talent" is now up to 2.8 in 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers. In L+3+digital, the July 16 episode of "Bring the Funny," the #1 new alternative program of the summer, is now up to a 1.6 in 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers.

Wednesday

An encore "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) outperformed original competition in the timeslot from CBS' "Love Island" by 20% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and by +33% in total viewers (3.2 million vs. 2.4 million). "Games" was even in 18-49 from the previous week.

A rebroadcast of "Songland" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) was even in 18-49 from the week before and tied in the demo with original episodes of ABC's "Card Sharks" and Fox's "First Responders."

"The InBetween" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) was even from the prior week both in the demo and total viewers.L+35+Digital: The "InBetween" season premiere increased by +151% versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens after 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing, growing to a 1.43 rating, while adding +3.3 million viewers, increasing to 7.0 million persons in L+35+Digital.

Thursday

An encore of "The Wall" (0.5 in 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) easily beats CBS' original "Love Island" in total viewers by +34% (3.4 million vs. 2.5 million).

"Hollywood Game Night" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) topped rival alternative "Family Food Fight" (2.3 million) in the timeslot (2.3 million) and tied in 18-49.

A rebroadcast of "Law & Order: SVU" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall) tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC versus the original dramas "Elementary" and "Reef Break." L+35+Digital: This past season, "SVU" grew by +263% in 18-49 to a 3.12 rating going from next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens to "live plus 35 day plus digital" results, and grew by +5.9 million persons to 10.0 million total viewers.

Friday

NBC tied for #1 the night in 18-49 with an encore telecast of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m.) and "Dateline NBC" (0.5 in 18-49, 3.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m.), both of which tied for #1 for night in 18-49 among all Big 4 programs.





Related Articles View More TV Stories