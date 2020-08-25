RATINGS: NBC Tops Viewers; Shares Demo Crown with CBS

These ratings are from Monday, August 24.

Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (8/24/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

NBC (2.256 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T1) was the victor on a low key Monday thanks to a repeat "American Ninja Warrior" (2.543 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T1) and its coverage of the "NBC News Special: 2020 Republican Convention" (1.682 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4).

CBS (1.754 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T1) shared in the demo honors with the two-hour return of "Love Island" (1.937 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T1) alongside "CBS News: 2020 America Decides: Republican Convention" (1.388 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7).

Next up was ABC (2.185 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.3, #3) with repeats of "Holey Moley" (2.504 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T1) and "To Tell the Truth" (2.256 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4) plus "The Republican National Convention - Your Voice/Your Vote 2020 " (1.795 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.445 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T4) opted for the feature "The King's Speech" (1.445 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7).

And finally, The CW (0.983 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T4) closed out the night with its mix of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.040 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.963 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.965 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. 7/27/20)

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (vs. Whose Line Is It Anyway?/I Ship It)

-20.00% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. Various (Repeats))

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us)

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (8/26/19):

ABC (3.895 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) pulled into the top spot on Monday thanks to new episodes of "Bachelor in Paradise" (4.546 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) and "Grand Hotel" (2.591 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

NBC (4.372 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then had to settle for second with its duo of "American Ninja Warrior" (4.838 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (3.440 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3).

Next up was CBS (3.488 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and its repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (3.539 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "The Big Bang Theory" (3.433 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), another "The Big Bang Theory" (3.662 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "Mom" (3.382 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4) and "Bull" (3.456 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.057 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up a two-hour edition of "So You Think You Can Dance" (2.057 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.918 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with new episodes of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (1.229 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11), "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.815 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12) and "I Ship It" (0.401 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

+20.00% - Dateline NBC

+12.50% - American Ninja Warrior

0.00% - Grand Hotel

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

0.00% - I Ship It

-7.69% - Bachelor in Paradise

-20.00% - So You Think You Can Dance

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

0.00% - DATELINE NBC (vs. America's Got Talent (Repeat))

0.00% - GRAND HOTEL (vs. The Proposal)

0.00% - Bachelor in Paradise

-18.18% - American Ninja Warrior

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-33.33% - So You Think You Can Dance

-66.67% - I SHIP IT (vs. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Repeat))

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets (currently excluding Oklahoma City), household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.4/4 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.7/5 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.3/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.2/1 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.8/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.8/3 with an encore in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.8/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 with an encore in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

Source: Nielsen Media Research

