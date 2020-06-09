RATINGS: NBC Results For The Late-Night Week Of June 1-5

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of June 1-5 head to head versus the ABC and CBS competition in the key adult 18-49 demographic, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.33 rating for the week in adults 18-49 equals the show's best in six weeks (since a 0.36 for the week of April 20-24).

In their head to head half-hour from 11:30 p.m.-midnight ET in adults 18-49, "Tonight" (which excluded a Friday encore from its weekly average) outrated ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (which included three originals and two rebroadcasts), 0.40 to 0.34, as well as adults 25-54 (0.57 vs. 0.52).

Versus "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET, "48" 0.33 prevailed in adults 18-49 versus Colbert's 0.29. In adults 25-54, it was a 0.5ZXZX0 for Fallon and a 0.47 for Colbert.

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" equaled its highest adult 18-49 weekly average (0.18) in seven weeks, since a 0.19 for April 13-17.

"Late Night" finished #1 versus rebroadcasts of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults, men and women 18-49: adults, men and women 25-54; and total viewers.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" continues to top the list of most-watched Entertainment TV programs on Youtube for the year 2020, ranking #1 with 1.2 billion total views, up +35% versus the same time period in 2019 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 01/01/20-06/07/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"Tonight" also remains the #1 most-social late-night series of 2020, having recorded 15.5 million Total Interactions across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter and topping the closest competitor by 2.3 million Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Series Only; Late Fringe Daypart; Linear Window; 01/01/20-06/07/20).

YouTube subscribers reached the 25 million mark last week, making "Tonight" the first Entertainment TV program to do so. "Tonight" remains the #1 most-followed Entertainment TV program on YouTube, besting all programs from all dayparts and from all programmer types (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Youtube Total Subscribers; 06/07/20).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" netted 16 million new Youtube views for the week, making this "Late Night's" #2 BEST WEEK EVER in that measure and bringing it within 500,000 views of a new record. Total Youtube views were also high, coming in +17% above average and reaching their highest weekly total since the week of Jan. 6.

The week's three "A Closer Look" segments averaged well above 3 million Youtube views per installment and accounted for 58% of the show's new Youtube viewing last week. Michael Che's appearance was also a top performer, with 900,000 total views. Amber Ruffin's five segments also helped push the elevated weekly viewing, averaging 480,000 per clip and.

All three "A Closer Look" videos ranked among the week's top seven most-viewed Youtube clips across the Entertainment TV landscape, with Monday's finishing #3, Tuesday's #6 and Wednesday's #7 (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views [YouTube]; 6/1/20-6/7/20. Ranker excludes Children's Programming).

Year-to-date, "Late Night" continues to grow in digital viewing, boasting 327 million Youtube views for an increase of +38% over 2019.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of June 1-5. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.33 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.29/3

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.33/3 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.26/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.18/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.14/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.11/2 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.705 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.526 million viewers

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 2.096 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.530 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.015 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.951 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.552 million viewers (R) *

* Friday's "Tonight," "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "Late Late Show" were encores, and the NBC Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages. Monday's "Kimmel" was also an encore

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.42/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.19/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.039 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.548 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.992 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.443 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.289 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.200 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.662 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JUNE 1-5

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.08 (R) **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.14 **

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.33

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.25

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.209 million viewers (R) **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.319 million viewers **



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.685 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.481 million viewers

** "Daily Show" was preempted on Monday and "Conan" was preempted on Tuesday.

