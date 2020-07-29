RATINGS: NBC Holds Onto Top Spots with AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on Tuesday

NBC Had 5.283 Million Viewers on Tuesday

NBC (5.283 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) was still the network to beat on Tuesday with fresh installments from "America's Got Talent" (6.058 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) and "World of Dance" (3.734 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2).

ABC (3.494 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) took home the silver with its special mix of "Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro - A Special Edition of 20/20" (3.705 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here? - A Special Edition of 20/20" (3.736 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and "What Would You Do?" (3.043 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

Next up was CBS (4.122 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with second runs of "NCIS" (5.051 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "FBI" (4.012 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #7) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (3.304 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.959 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) likewise served up repeats of "Hell's Kitchen" (1.152 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and "Prodigal Son" (0.766 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).

And finally, The CW (0.605 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with "DC's Stargirl" (0.754 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and the broadcast debut of "Tell Me a Story" (0.456 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - DC's Stargirl

+66.67% - What Would You Do?

+40.00% - World of Dance

-9.09% - America's Got Talent (vs. 7/14/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - DC's Stargirl (vs. Pandora)

0.00% - WORLD OF DANCE (vs. Bring the Funny)

-16.67% - America's Got Talent

-16.67% - WHAT WOULD YOU DO? (vs. HOLEY MOLEY (Repeat))

-50.00% - Tell Me a Story (vs. The 100)

-71.43% - American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here? - A Special Edition of 20/20 (vs. The Bachelorette)

-76.19% - Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro - A Special Edition of 20/20 (vs. The Bachelorette)

