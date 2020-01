RATINGS: JEOPARDY! Sparks Another ABC Victory on Wednesday

ABC (7.483 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) got another boost on Wednesday thanks to night two of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" (14.824 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.3, #1) followed by the return of "Modern Family" (6.399 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2), "Single Parents" (3.400 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #6) and "Stumptown" (2.727 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

NBC (7.449 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) took home the silver with its mainstays "Chicago Med" (7.409 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3), "Chicago Fire" (7.910 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3) and "Chicago PD" (7.028 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #5).

Next up was CBS (4.517 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) with the season premieres of "Undercover Boss" (4.233 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7) and "Criminal Minds" (4.843 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7) alongside a second "Criminal Minds" (4.475 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.217 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up fresh installments of "Flirty Dancing" (1.420 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) and "Almost Family" (1.014 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.417 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with repeats of "Riverdale" (0.414 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) and "Nancy Drew" (0.420 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - MODERN FAMILY (vs. 12/11/19)

+50.00% - SINGLE PARENTS (vs. 12/11/19)

0.00% - Stumptown (vs. 12/11/19)

0.00% - Almost Family

-8.33% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. 11/20/19)

-8.33% - CHICAGO MED (vs. 11/20/19)

-9.09% - CHICAGO PD (vs. 11/20/19)

-25.00% - Flirty Dancing

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+76.92% - JEOPARDY! THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (vs. The Goldbergs/Schooled)

+15.38% - Modern Family

+12.50% - Single Parents

0.00% - Chicago PD

-12.50% - CRIMINAL MINDS - 9:00 (vs. SEAL Team)

-12.50% - CRIMINAL MINDS - 10:00

-15.38% - Chicago Fire

-15.38% - Chicago Med

-16.67% - Stumptown (vs. Match Game)

-26.32% - UNDERCOVER BOSS (vs. The Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon (Repeats))

-72.73% - FLIRTY DANCING (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back)

-86.96% - ALMOST FAMILY (vs. The Masked Singer)





