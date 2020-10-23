RATINGS: HGTV Series HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE Delivers Double-Digit Ratings Gains in Debut Season

Attracting more than 16 million total viewers.

HGTV's Help! I Wrecked My House, starring home renovation expert Jasmine Roth, delivered a solid ratings performance for its first season, resulting in 62-percent lift over year-ago levels in the 8-9 p.m. ET/PT timeslot on Saturdays. Attracting more than 16 million total viewers, the series, which follows new mom Jasmine as she rescues homeowners from do-it-yourself renovation disasters and lifts spirits with her relatable personal stories, delivered a .57 live plus three-day rating among viewers P25-54 and a .75 live plus three-day rating among W25-54. It also garnered a .87 live plus three-day rating among upscale W25-54 and a .67 live plus three-day rating among upscale P25-54. During the season, HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE also delivered a 1.47 L3 rating among households and a .75 L3 rating among audiences P2+.

While in premieres, HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE ranked as a #1 cable premiere in its timeslot with P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, P2+, households, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, and upscale M25-54. The series also ranked as a top 10 cable program for its timeslot throughout the season with P25-54, W25-54, households, P2+, upscale P25-54, and upscale W25-54.

"Few things are more relatable than do-it-yourself projects gone wrong--we've all been there," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Help! I Wrecked My House quickly became appointment viewing on Saturday nights and the main reason for its success is Jasmine's magnetic appeal and deep expertise. Fans couldn't wait to see her fix another fail, so they kept coming back week after week."

Help! I Wrecked My House fans stormed HGTV's digital platforms to hear more about the show's debut season. The HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE season premiere has been the #3 most-watched episode on HGTV GO. Content supporting the season generated nearly 3 million video views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Fans can relive the frightening fails turned into "spooktacular" spaces on HGTV's "Scariest Saturdays" airing this Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, with a HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE marathon from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET/PT.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Jasmine and HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and @JasmineRothOfficial on Instagram. All episodes of HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE are available on HGTV GO.

