RATINGS: GOOD BONES Delivers Its Highest-Rated Season for HGTV

HGTV's hit series Good Bones, starring mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine, has delivered its highest-rated season ever for the net among P25-54 and W25-54. The season garnered impressive double-digit ratings growth in both demos, delivering a .73 L3 rating among P25-54, a 50 percent lift over the previous six weeks and a 22 percent increase over year-ago levels. Among W25-54, it delivered a 1.01 L3 rating, a 60 percent six-week increase and a 26 percent lift over the prior year.

Attracting more than 22.6 million total viewers since its premiere on June 9, GOOD BONES also performed well among upscale audiences, garnering a .75 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.01 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. The series ranked as a top 5 cable program among P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54 in the Tuesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot. In addition, it delivered a .96 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.98 L3 household rating.

"Mina and Karen are home reno powerhouses who keep millions of fans coming back for more," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "This season highlighted some of the most dramatic overhauls in GOOD BONES history and got more personal with many special moments from Mina's second pregnancy. No wonder it was the highest-rated season yet."

Good Bones also attracted a strong fan following on HGTV's digital platforms. It has been the #1 most-watched series on HGTV GO since June 9, and content supporting the season generated more than 5.7 million video views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and 6.3 million page views on HGTV.com.

Mina and Karen will return for 14 new episodes of GOOD BONES in summer 2021. The good news is that fans don't have to wait until then to see more of the series. Past seasons are available on HGTV GO, and Mina's latest pregnancy journey is spotlighted in the digital series, Mina's IVF Journey, available on HGTV.com and HGTV's Facebook and IGTV.

