RATINGS: FOX Tops Tight Demo Race on Wednesday with MASTERCHEF

FOX (2.672 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) was the demo champ on Wednesday for the first time this summer with fresh installments of "MasterChef" (3.041 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and "First Responders Live" (2.304 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

ABC (3.409 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) then had to settle for second with its trio of "Press Your Luck" (3.929 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3), "Card Sharks" (3.171 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #8) and "Match Game" (3.129 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

Next up was CBS (2.996 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with new episodes of "Love Island" (2.510 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and "Big Brother 21" (3.963 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) plus a repeat "SWAT" (2.516 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.579 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up repeats of "Ellen's Game of Games" (3.386 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and "Songland" (2.068 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9) alongside a new "The InBetween" (2.283 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

And finally, a repeat "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.858 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and a new "Jane the Virgin" (0.624 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) on The CW (0.741 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - First Responders Live

+14.29% - MasterChef

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - MATCH GAME (vs. 6/26/19)

0.00% - Love Island

0.00% - The InBetween

0.00% - Jane the Virgin

-12.50% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. 6/26/19)

-16.67% - CARD SHARKS (vs. 6/26/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - BIG BROTHER 21 (vs. TKO: Total Knock Out)

0.00% - THE INBETWEEN (vs. Reverie)

0.00% - JANE THE VIRGIN (vs. The Originals)

-20.00% - MasterChef

-22.22% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. The 2018 ESPY Awards)

-33.33% - MATCH GAME (vs. The 2018 ESPY Awards)

-40.00% - FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back)

-44.44% - CARD SHARKS (vs. The 2018 ESPY Awards)

-57.14% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. BIG BROTHER 20)





