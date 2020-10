RATINGS: FOX, SMACKDOWN Hold Off Demo Competition

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks.

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks Friday night (10/16/20):

FOX (1.986 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #1) held off the demo competition on Friday with its weekly installment of "WWE SmackDown" (1.986 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2).

ABC (3.287 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) was the most-watched network thanks to the season premiere of "Shark Tank" (3.814 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) and a new "20/20" (3.024 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

Next up was CBS (2.862 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with originals from "The Greatest #AtHome Videos" (3.126 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "Undercover Boss" (2.654 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) plus a repeat "Blue Bloods" (2.805 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.120 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) offered up an encore of "American Ninja Warrior" (1.863 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7) alongside "Dateline NBC" (2.634 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

And finally, The CW (0.669 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night with "Masters of Illusion" (0.718 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T9), a repeat "Masters of Illusion" (0.638 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T9), "World's Funniest Animals" (0.682 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T9) and a repeat "World's Funniest Animals" (0.637 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T9).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Undercover Boss

0.00% - The Greatest #AtHome Videos

0.00% - Masters of Illusion

0.00% - World's Funniest Animals

-16.67% - WWE SmackDown

-20.00% - 20/20 (vs. 9/25/20)

-20.00% - Dateline NBC

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+9.09% - SHARK TANK (vs. American Housewife/Fresh Off the Boat)

0.00% - World's Funniest Animals (vs. Dynasty)

0.00% - 20/20

-20.00% - UNDERCOVER BOSS (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-20.00% - Dateline NBC

-28.57% - WWE SmackDown

-33.33% - THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS (vs. Hawaii Five-0)

-50.00% - MASTERS OF ILLUSION (vs. Charmed)

Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (10/18/19):

FOX (2.441 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) held onto the demo crown on Friday with another installment of "WWE SmackDown" (2.441 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1).

CBS (6.441 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) then was a close second with its trio of "Hawaii Five-0" (6.214 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2), "Magnum P.I." (5.778 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "Blue Bloods" (7.331 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2).

Next up was NBC (3.281 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) with new episodes of "The Blacklist" (3.509 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Dateline NBC" (3.167 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.772 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) offered up originals from "American Housewife" (3.323 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2), "Fresh Off the Boat" (2.474 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "20/20" (2.709 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.622 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) offered up new episodes of "Charmed" (0.764 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #10) and "Dynasty" (0.480 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - Fresh Off the Boat

+20.00% - American Housewife

0.00% - 20/20

0.00% - Charmed

0.00% - Dynasty

-14.29% - Hawaii Five-0

-14.29% - Blue Bloods

-16.67% - Magnum P.I.

-16.67% - Dateline NBC

-20.00% - The Blacklist

-30.00% - WWE SmackDown

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - FRESH OFF THE BOAT (vs. Speechless)

0.00% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. Fresh Off the Boat)

0.00% - Charmed (vs. Dynasty)

0.00% - Dynasty (vs. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

0.00% - THE BLACKLIST (vs. Blindspot)

-11.11% - 20/20 (vs. Child Support/20/20)

-14.29% - HAWAII FIVE-0 (vs. MacGyver)

-16.67% - Dateline NBC

-22.22% - WWE SmackDown (vs. Various)

-25.00% - Blue Bloods

-37.50% - MAGNUM P.I. (vs. Hawaii Five-0)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

TBA

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles