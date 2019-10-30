RATINGS: FOX Rises to Top with World Series On Tuesday

FOX (15.310 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.8, #1) pulled in front on Tuesday thanks to its primetime coverage of the "World Series, Game 6" (15.310 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.8, #1).

NBC (6.579 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) then had to settle for second with its trio of "The Voice" (7.839 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T3), "This Is Us" (6.723 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2) and "New Amsterdam" (5.175 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

Next up was ABC (3.516 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and its lineup of "The Conners" (5.992 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T3), "Bless This Mess" (3.809 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Mixed-ish" (3.122 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #9), "Black-ish" (2.966 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5) and "Emergence" (2.604 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Meanwhile, CBS (6.369 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) opted for repeats of "NCIS" (8.067 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "FBI" (6.292 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #10) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (4.748 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, originals from "The Flash" (1.444 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "Arrow" (0.809 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #14) on The CW (1.126 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - Black-ish

+14.29% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. 10/15/19)

+9.09% - THE CONNERS (vs. 10/15/19)

0.00% - Arrow

0.00% - The Flash

0.00% - Mixed-ish

0.00% - Emergence (vs. 10/15/19)

-7.69% - The Voice

-11.11% - New Amsterdam

-12.50% - This Is Us

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+533.33% - World Series, Game 6 (vs. The Gifted/Lethal Weapon)

0.00% - Arrow (vs. Black Lightning)

-11.11% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)

-16.67% - The Flash

-25.00% - The Voice

-33.33% - The Conners

-33.33% - This Is Us

-36.36% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)

-37.50% - Emergence (vs. The Rookie)

-38.46% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

-38.46% - New Amsterdam





