RATINGS: Democratic Debate Delivers Another Victory for NBC on Thursday

NBC (7.327 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) got another bump on Thursday thanks to its second night of the "NBC News Democratic Candidates Debate" (8.827 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1). A repeat of "The Wall" (4.328 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) opened the night for the Peacock.

FOX (2.716 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was the number two draw with fresh installments of "MasterChef" (2.893 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) and "Spin the Wheel" (2.538 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

Next up was ABC (2.925 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and week two of "Holey Moley" (4.263 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2), "Family Food Fight" (2.525 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "Reef Break" (1.985 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #12).

Meanwhile, CBS (3.698 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up repeats of "Young Sheldon" (4.497 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8), another "Young Sheldon" (4.305 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) plus the penultimate "Life in Pieces" (3.770 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), the finale to "Life in Pieces" (3.363 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and a new "Elementary" (3.127 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #11).

And finally, The CW (0.639 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with a new "iZombie" (0.665 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13) and the season finale of "In the Dark" (0.612 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - MasterChef

0.00% - LIFE IN PIECES - 9:00

0.00% - Family Food Fight

0.00% - LIFE IN PIECES - 9:30

0.00% - Elementary

0.00% - iZombie

0.00% - In the Dark

-10.00% - Holey Moley

-25.00% - Spin the Wheel

-40.00% - Reef Break

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+227.27% - NBC News Democratic Candidates Debate (vs. Various)

+100.00% - IN THE DARK (vs. BLACK LIGHTNING (Repeat))

+80.00% - HOLEY MOLEY (vs. The Gong Show)

0.00% - MasterChef (vs. The Four: Battle for Stardom)

0.00% - iZombie (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))

-14.29% - Family Food Fight (vs. Match Game)

-25.00% - SPIN THE WHEEL (vs. The Four: Battle for Stardom)

-33.33% - Elementary (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

-40.00% - REEF BREAK (vs. Take Two)

-53.85% - LIFE IN PIECES - 9:00 (vs. Big Brother 20)

-61.54% - LIFE IN PIECES - 9:30 (vs. Big Brother 20)









