RATINGS: CBS, BIG BROTHER Hold Off Demo Competition

Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (8/27/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

CBS (2.344 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #1) held onto the demo crown on Thursday with its mix of "Big Brother 22" (4.005 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "Love Island" (1.694 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) and "CBS News: 2020 America Decides: Republican Convention" (1.335 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9).

ABC (2.495 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) was a close second with repeats of "Holey Moley" (2.607 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) and "To Tell the Truth" (2.628 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) plus "The Republican National Convention - Your Voice/Your Vote 2020 " (2.251 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2).

Sharing the silver was NBC (2.259 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with rebroadcasts of "The Wall" (2.844 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2.099 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7) alongside "NBC News Special: 2020 Republican Convention" (1.835 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.779 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) served up its last-minute lineup of a repeat "MasterChef" (0.834 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9) and a second "MasterChef" (0.724 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.796 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with "Mysteries Decoded" (0.860 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.732 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 22

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-13.04% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. The Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon (Repeats))

-71.43% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. BIG BROTHER 21)

Here are the highlights of the 15 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (8/29/19):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Some high rated local pre-season NFL games (across all networks) are included here but will be excluded from Officials.]

CBS (5.250 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) was the top draw on another NFL disrupted Thursday with its mix of "The Big Bang Theory" (5.678 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #5), "Young Sheldon" (5.718 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2), "Big Brother 21" (6.142 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "FBI" (3.909 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8).

FOX (4.602 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) then shared in the demo honors with encores of "MasterChef" (4.604 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2) and "Spin the Wheel" (4.600 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2).

Next up was ABC (3.987 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) with a repeat "Holey Moley" (4.258 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T6) followed by a new "Reef Break" (4.284 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T6) and a second "Reef Break" (3.418 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11).

Meanwhile, NBC (3.918 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) served up second runs of "The Wall" (4.679 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8), "Hollywood Game Night" (3.776 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.301 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11).

And finally, new episdoes of "The Outpost" (1.235 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) and "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (1.213 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) plus a repeat "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (1.075 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) rounded out the night on The CW (1.189 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Reef Break

+50.00% - Two Sentence Horror Stories

+7.69% - BIG BROTHER 21v 0.00% - The Outpost

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (vs. THE ORIGINALS (Repeat))

0.00% - REEF BREAK - 9:00 (vs. Take Two)

-22.22% - BIG BROTHER 21

-25.00% - REEF BREAK - 10:00 (vs. Take Two)

-25.00% - THE OUTPOST (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.3/4 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.7/5 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4 with an encore.

In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.3/2 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3 with an encore.

From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.8/3 with an encore in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.8/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 with an encore in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1 with an encore.

At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

View More TV Stories Related Articles