RATINGS: AMERICAN IDOL Continues Demo Reign for ABC on Sunday

ABC (6.577 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the network to beat in demos with its trio of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (6.196 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2), "American Idol" (7.483 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "The Rookie" (5.145 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4).

The silver went to CBS (7.131 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) and its mix of "60 Minutes" (10.277 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2), "God Friended Me" (6.028 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "NCIS: New Orleans" (6.326 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and a second "NCIS: New Orleans" (5.891 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

Next up was NBC (2.438 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) with the return of "The Wall" (3.271 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) followed by "Little Big Shots" (2.653 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12), "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (1.981 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12) and "Good Girls" (1.849 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.468 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) offered up an encore of "The Masked Singer" (1.325 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #16) plus originals from "The Simpsons" (1.688 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Duncanville" (1.198 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12), "Bob's Burgers" (1.562 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "Family Guy" (1.707 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

And finally, fresh installments of "Batwoman" (0.783 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T17) and "Supergirl" (0.663 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T17) on The CW (0.723 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - 60 Minutes

+20.00% - God Friended Me

+20.00% - NCIS: New Orleans

+20.00% - Family Guy

+20.00% - The Simpsons

+20.00% - Bob's Burgers

0.00% - American Idol

0.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos (vs. 2/23/20)

0.00% - The Rookie

0.00% - Little Big Shots

0.00% - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

0.00% - Duncanville

0.00% - Batwoman

0.00% - Supergirl

-20.00% - Good Girls

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - THE WALL (vs. Ellen's Game of Games (Repeat))

+25.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos

+20.00% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS - 10:00 (vs. Madam Secretary)

0.00% - American Idol

0.00% - Supergirl (vs. Charmed)

-9.09% - 60 Minutes

-11.11% - THE ROOKIE (vs. Shark Tank)

-14.29% - FAMILY GUY (vs. FAMILY GUY (Repeat))

-20.00% - Good Girls

-25.00% - God Friended Me

-25.00% - The Simpsons

-25.00% - Bob's Burgers (vs. FAMILY GUY (Repeat))

-33.33% - Batwoman (vs. Supergirl)

-33.33% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS - 9:00 (vs. NCIS: Los Angeles)

-50.00% - LITTLE BIG SHOTS (vs. World of Dance)

-50.00% - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (vs. World of Dance)

-55.56% - Duncanville (vs. Bob's Burgers)





