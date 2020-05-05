RATINGS: ABC Is No. 1 on Thursday in Adults 18-49 by Double Digits Over CBS and NBC

ABC Thursday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 6.2 million and 1.1/6 in AD18-49):

With "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in its new time period leading into "Station 19" and "How to Get Away with Murder," ABC won Thursday in Adults 18-49 (1.1/6), leading runner-up CBS by 22% (0.9/5) and beating NBC with its "Parks and Rec" reunion special by 38% (0.8/4). ABC ranked as the night's No. 1 broadcast network for the 15th consecutive week.

On its new night and time slot, ABC's "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" delivered its strongest performance since its series premiere on 4/8/20, soaring over its most-recent original telecast by 48% in Total Viewers (6.8 million vs. 4.6 million) and by 29% among Adults 18-49 (0.9/5 vs. 0.7/4).

ABC's "Station 19" stood as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 9 o'clock hour with Adults 18-49 (1.2/7), winning its time period on each of its 14 telecasts so far this season.

Returning from the prior week's pre-emption for the "NFL Draft on ABC," "How to Get Away with Murder" grew over its previous original episode two weeks ago by 10% in Adults 18-49 (1.1/6 vs. 1.0/5) to tie a season high. ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder" ranked No. 1 in the Thursday 10:00 p.m. hour with Adults 18-49 (1.1/6), beating its drama competition on CBS by double digits (+57% - 0.7/4 for "Tommy") and on NBC by triple digits (+120% - 0.5/3 for "Council of Dads"). "How to Get Away with Murder" was Thursday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback among Adults 18-49 (+0.5 rating points), matching its biggest playback increase from L+SD to L+3 this season.

