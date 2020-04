RATINGS: ABC, AMERICAN IDOL Hold Onto Demo Crown on Sunday

ABC (6.470 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) was still the demo champ on Sunday with its trio of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (6.225 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2), "American Idol" (6.905 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) and "The Rookie" (5.846 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5).

A close second was CBS (7.500 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) with its mix of "60 Minutes" (9.855 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "ACM Presents: Our Country" (7.727 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) and a repeat "Garth & Trisha: Live!" (4.689 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #6).

Next up was NBC (2.493 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) with its original quartet of "Little Big Shots" (3.081 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10), "The Wall" (3.080 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7), "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (2.009 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) and "Good Girls" (1.804 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.147 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) served up repeats of "The Simpsons" (1.109 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T15), "Bob's Burgers" (0.985 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T15), another "The Simpsons" (1.314 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10), "Duncanville" (1.041 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10), another "Bob's Burgers" (1.137 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7) and "Family Guy" (1.297 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

And finally, second runs of "Batwoman" (0.398 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) and "Supergirl" (0.345 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) closed out the evening on The CW (0.372 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. 3/22/20)

0.00% - The Wall

0.00% - Little Big Shots

0.00% - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

-7.69% - American Idol

-9.09% - America's Funniest Home Videos

-10.00% - 60 Minutes

-20.00% - Good Girls

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos

+20.00% - American Idol

0.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. Shark Tank)

0.00% - 60 Minutes

-20.00% - LITTLE BIG SHOTS (vs. Ellen's Game of Games (Repeat))

-28.57% - THE WALL (vs. World of Dance)

-33.33% - Good Girls

-37.50% - ACM Presents: Our Country (vs. The 54th Annual Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards)

-42.86% - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (vs. World of Dance)





