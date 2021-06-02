Qwest TV Launches on Comcast Xfinity

Qwest TV, co-founded by music icon Quincy Jones, has secured its first major US cable partnership, joining Xfinity On Demand. The entire SVOD catalog-1,300+ high-caliber concerts, documentaries, and performances from around the world-will be available June 1st to Comcast Xfinity customers.

The partnership offers a new kind of musical experience to the American public with content hand-curated by musicians and experts, as opposed to the algorithm-led culture of mainstream video platforms.

"We are very proud to announce this partnership with Comcast," said Quincy Jones. "Qwest TV's roots are in Jazz and all of the music that was born from and inspired by it, and we are excited to share its enormous influence on all types of diverse music from around the world with the American audience. I have always believed we are all enhanced as human beings when we understand where we come from, and there is no better way to do that than by exploring each other's cultural roots through music. Qwest TV is a hub for celebrating that shared language."

The expansion is part of an ongoing commitment from Xfinity to increasing access to best-in-class Black programming and amplifying Black voices and stories and providing a platform for the next generation of Black storytellers. Xfinity currently offers its customers access to more than 100 independent networks targeted to deliver content that centers on culturally diverse audiences.

As part of Xfinity's celebration of Black Music Month, Quincy Jones has curated a special playlist shining a light on African American artists and music which will be featured in the Black Experience section Xfinity launched in February 2021, which features the best in Black storytelling and was endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association. In addition, Qwest TV will be free to users from June 7th to June 13th-no credit card or email needed.

Though this is Qwest TV's first major expansion into the US market, it has a substantial footprint around the world. Thanks to agreements with Samsung TV Plus, Vizio, and Rakuten TV, among others, Qwest TV can be found on 149M+ devices. Music lovers on five continents can dive deeper into their favorite jazz, classical, world, or other popular music or discover new artists and styles thanks to Qwest TV's painstaking curation.

"Our content speaks volumes about our mission: to connect people with artistry in a welcoming, exciting way," added Qwest TV Co-founder and CEO Reza Ackbaraly. "Our ongoing expansion and growing subscriber base demonstrate the viability of, and need for, different music content. You can find mainstream artists everywhere but when you want to go deeper into curated music with exceptional live performances and documentaries, there was no place to go-until now. I'm happy that Comcast celebrates diversity with us."

"We are passionate about offering the best and most diverse collection of multicultural programming and entertainment available anywhere," added Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment at Comcast. "Through our partnership with Qwest TV, we will continue to advance our goal of expanding access to high quality content that celebrates the stories and achievements of the Black community."

