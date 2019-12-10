Quibi Announces New Series with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Today, Quibi announced a new series executive-produced and hosted by model, actress and beauty mogul Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and executive-produced by Alfred Street Industries. The show will feature Rosie getting up close and personal with icons of the beauty world, highlighting their stories in a visually compelling way that magnifies the beauty industry's unique intersection of art and commerce.

Every game-changing innovation and breakthrough beauty product in history has a story, born out of the creativity and courage of an entrepreneur. Interweaving interview moments with stunning, high-definition beauty segments, viewers will learn the inspiring stories of how these icons rose to the top.

The series is a look inside the minds of the trailblazers that have built beauty empires and have changed the face of the industry. This is beauty, from the inside out.

"The beauty industry is in the midst of a revolution and emerging brands led by pioneering founders are at the forefront. I'm thrilled to bring the stories of these creatives and entrepreneurs to Quibi, a platform that can so brilliantly showcase their journeys," said Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Added Alfred Street Industries Co-CEOs and Executive Producers Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth," Rosie is a remarkable talent whose expertise in both beauty and business makes her the ideal guide to the success stories of industry titans, as well as budding stars. Together, we're eager to reveal the inner workings and unique inspirations that make the beauty world so alluring."

The series, which will be available only on Quibi, is executive produced by Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe and Kim Ray for Alfred Street Industries. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Berg also serve as executive producers.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a British supermodel, designer, and businesswoman. She plays a pivotal role in defining the ongoing evolution of the fashion industry. The extent of her work as a dedicated, hardworking model has earned her a spot on Forbes Highest Paid Models list the last three years in a row. Over Rosie's career, she has received recognition from some of the top women's publications. She has been awarded Glamour UK Woman of the Year award, along with two ELLE UK Style Awards and Harper's Bazaar UK Business Woman Of The Year.

Rosie has graced the cover of over 100 international magazines and worked with fashion's most notable photographers including Inez & Vinoodh, Mert & Marcus, Peter Lindbergh, Patrick Demarchelier, Mario Sorrenti, Lachlan Bailey and many more. She has worked with luxury brands such as Versace, Balmain, Burberry, Givenchy, Bulgari, Jimmy Choo, and Ralph Lauren. Rosie has also been featured in campaigns for Moroccanoil, Model Co., bareMinerals, Ugg, Paige and Pipette.

Since 2012, Rosie has collaborated closely with prestigious retail institution Marks and Spencer to design a signature 'Rosie for Autograph' luxury collection comprising of lingerie and sleepwear collections, active wear, swimwear, perfumes, candles, body creams and makeup. After being the face of the label PAIGE Denim for two years, Rosie co-designed two successful collections with Paige Adams Gellar in 2017.

Last year Rosie founded Rose Inc., a daily editorial destination for all things beauty. The website features original photography and insight from the industry's top beauty experts and includes makeup tutorials, interviews, visual eye candy, and products tried, tested, and approved by Rosie herself.

On the big screen, Rosie made her debut in Transformers: Dark of the Moon and was also seen in Academy Award winning Mad Max: Fury Road. Rosie is passionate about giving back and does extensive charitable work with UNICEF and Baby2Baby.

Rosie currently resides in Los Angeles.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows sign up at Quibi.com.

Photo Credit: Zoey Grossman





Related Articles View More TV Stories