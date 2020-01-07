Quibi Announces First Interactive Series THE HOT DROP

Today, Quibi announced the development of 'THE HOT DROP' -- a first-of-its-kind series set to modernize the dating genre through an interactive approach to storytelling. Leveraging Quibi's technology 'THE HOT DROP' is the ultimate real-time relationship experiment.

At the start of each week, Quibi will drop a profile of one of the most desirable and eligible singles in America. Immediately thereafter, and exclusively through the Quibi app, the audience can submit videos vying for the possibility to join the single on a whirlwind adventure. That same week, Quibi will reveal the top three candidates, and then it is up to the Quibi community to determine who goes on the date. By weeks end comes the ultimate pay-off, as the audience will watch the two singles (the original individual featured and the person chosen by the public) meet for the very first time and embark on their extravagant date together.

The new series is produced by ITV America's Sirens Media and by ITV Studios Entertainment.

"We see The Hot Drop as a major step toward modernizing the 'dating' genre," said Executive Producer and Sirens Media President Jessica Sebastian. "From the casting to its cinematic style, it will be a fresh and edgy new entry in the space, and we're excited to enlist the Quibi audience's help in putting together the perfect match."

Angela Jain, Managing Director, ITV Studios Entertainment said: "We are delighted Quibi saw the potential in The Hot Drop as much as we did, their support throughout has been fantastic. This is a major step forward in the growth of ITV Studios Entertainment and we are delighted to be partnering with Sirens Media to produce what we believe will be a distinctive, contemporary and entertaining take on the dating scene."

The show will be executive produced by Jessica Sebastian, Simon Thomas and Cassie Lambert Scalletar for ITV America's Sirens Media, and Angela Jain, Gail Harman and Martin Lau for ITV Studios Entertainment.

Reflecting the millennial generation, the series will celebrate all genders and sexual preferences. Episodes of 'THE HOT DROP' will be available three times a week:

Mondays: Each week, the first episode will introduce 'THE HOT DROP' - a successful and seemingly unattainable single looking for love. After getting to know the individual and their impressive credentials - career path, lifestyle, hobbies, past relationship experiences and what he/she is looking for in a significant other - viewers interested in going on the date will be prompted to apply exclusively via the Quibi app.

Wednesdays: Three finalists from the Quibi community will be chosen and featured in the second episode where viewers will get an overview of each finalist before voting on who should participate in the date.

Fridays: In the third and final episode of the week, viewers will see which finalist made the cut and watch as the couple sets out on their date - all culminating with a decision to either continue dating "off the app" or stay single.

Sign up for the latest updates on Quibi, including more news on 'THE HOT DROP', at www.Quibi.com.





