Pulse Films Partners with Noor Tagouri for IN AMERICA WITH NOOR TV Series

Global content studio Pulse Films has partnered with international journalist Noor Tagouri's At Your Service to produce a new multi-part non-fiction series :In America with Noor. The show, which highlights hot-button domestic issues for international audiences, will be executive produced by Tagouri and At Your Service's Adam Khafif, and Marisa Clifford, Dan Baglio and Thomas Benski, for Pulse Films. The series is heading to market early fall 2019.



Hosted by brilliant young journalist Noor Tagouri, :In America with Noorexplores a wide range of controversial subjects and how those subjects affect daily American life and culture. Through Noor's unique ability to connect intimately with the powerful, the marginalized, and those who would otherwise be an afterthought on any side of an issue, the series will illuminate not just differing perspectives on these issues but will also show an international audience how the American approach can't easily be defined by what is served up through traditional media. Following Noor through the country - both in major cities and in hidden communities alike - to investigate subjects like faith, guns, the elderly, race, sex, wealth, mental health, and many others, :In America with Noor is a series that fosters connectivity by showing that once we start talking with one another rather than at one another, we have more in common than previously thought.



Tagouri is an award-winning journalist and producer of the recent documentary "Sold in America," an eight-episode journey into the world of selling sex in the United States. With a focus on subcultures and marginalized communities in the U.S., the 25-year-old entrepreneur is a touring speaker on BREAKING BARRIERS through storytelling, from SXSW, to TEDx, to Cannes Lions. Noor is also the host of Season 3 of "The Barney's Podcast." The season features 8 highly curated guests featuring Dapper Dan, Elaine Welteroth, Hasan Minhaj and others who are using fashion to push our culture forward. Noor's consistency, transparency, and philanthropy have given her a platform with hundreds of thousands of loyal supporters, trusting her integrity across platforms.



Noor Tagouri commented: "I am thrilled to be partnering with Pulse Films on this new investigative series. My work has always been rooted in BREAKING BARRIERS through storytelling, highlighting roots of commonality within our communities, and properly representing those whose stories we have the privilege of telling. :In America with Noor holds an intention of all of these values. Pulse Films' ability to truly capture moments in culture makes them the perfect partner on this journey and I can't wait for the world to come together with this new show."



"We are thrilled to be partnering with Noor on ":In America with Noor". Her undeniable talent and passion for storytelling combined with her innate desire to use her voice to shine a light on areas of society that desperately need it makes her the perfect partner for this new series. America is in flux, politically and culturally, and as marginalised communities continue to fight for their rights, we want to produce an engaging new series that can ask the challenging questions but also keeps the door open long enough for real dialogue." - Marisa Clifford, CEO at Pulse Films.



Pulse Films is producing the new Sky Original Production and CineMax series GANGS OF LONDON, from acclaimed writer/director Gareth Evans, which is now filming in London. The studio is also developing ATOMIC BAZAAR, a major new scripted series helmed by Gregory Burke ('71, Entebbe). Recently the studio also received four Grierson Award nominations and won two including for the documentary KINGDOM OF US. Other acclaimed releases include 2018's NO GREATER LAW for A+E and the London Film Festival hit RUDEBOY: THE STORY OF TROJAN RECORDS. Feature doc XY CHELSEA, executive produced by Oscar® winner Laura Poitras, was picked up by Showtime for North American television distribution and premiered at this years' Tribeca Film Festival.





