Profiles in History Announce 'Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: The Auction'

Profiles in History is proud to announce Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: The Auction.

The auction features iconic props and costumes, instantly recognizable to fans, from both seasons of the acclaimed mystery/sci-fi TV series, with 42% of the net proceeds to benefit key non-profit organizations in honor of Douglas Adams.



(42 being of course, the answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe and Everything)



The live, online-only auction will take place on March 12, starting at 11:00 AM PDT. You can view the digital auction catalog at www.profilesinhistory.com.



Dirk Gently devotees of every budget level can compete for a piece of this stylish and mind-bending series, with all lots opening at just $25.

Arvind Ethan David, Executive Producer of Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency whose involvement with Douglas Adams and the property began when he first adapted the Dirk Gently novels as his high-school play, made the following statement:



"In the years since the show's cancellation, one of the great consolations has been the ongoing support and fellowship of the fandom. Because of them, #DirkGentlyIsntOver. In a sense, the show now belongs to the fans, and we are glad to let them actually own pieces of it through this auction, and to do so in a way that lets us support both Rhinos and human beings in their time of need by partnering with Save the Rhino and the Trevor Project".

Highlights from the auction include:



Samuel Barnett "Dirk Gently" signature yellow leather jacket and ice cream patterned tie. Pictured at top.



Elijah Wood "Todd Brotzman" Lux Dujour rock star fur coat and American flag tank top. Pictured at right.



Elijah Wood "Todd Brotzman" and Samuel Barnett "Dirk Gently" prop sci-fi Air Gun. Pictured below.

Elijah Wood "Todd Brotzman" hero bloody winning lotto ticket from Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency.



"Men of the Machine" steampunk taser SFX compound crossbow prop.



Amanda Walsh "Suzie Boreton" spell book.



Samuel Barnett "Dirk Gently" signature green leather jacket and peach patterned tie.



Elijah Wood "Todd Brotzman" signature Mexican Funeral customized denim jacket.

"Panic Pete" prop stress relief squeeze dolls from Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. Pictured at right.



Samuel Barnett "Dirk Gently" Project Blackwing detainee jumpsuit.

The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

Save the Rhino works to conserve viable populations of Critically endangered rhinos in Africa and Asia. Douglas Adams was a founding Patron of Save the Rhino.

Founded in 1985 by Joseph Maddalena, Profiles in History is the world's largest auctioneer & dealer of original Hollywood Memorabilia, historical autographs, letters, documents, vintage signed photographs and manuscripts. Born into a family of antiques dealers in Rhode Island, Joseph "Joe" Maddalena learned early on how to turn his passion of collecting historical autographs into a career. Upon graduation from Pepperdine, Joe pursued his passion to become a full-time dealer of historical documents, and opened his first office in 1985. Profiles in History has held some of the most prestigious and successful auctions of Hollywood memorabilia and own virtually every Guinness Book record for prices of original screen-used memorabilia. Highlights from their previous auctions include the "Cowardly Lion" costume from The Wizard of Oz for $805,000; Steve McQueen's "Michael Delaney" racing suit from Le Mans for $960,000; From the history-making Debbie Reynolds Auction in June 2011, Profiles in History sold the Marilyn Monroe "Subway" Dress from The Seven Year Itch for $5.52M and the Audrey Hepburn Ascot Dress from My Fair Lady for $4.44M. In February 2012, Profiles in History arranged the sale of a pair of Judy Garland screen-used Ruby Slippers from The Wizard of Oz to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. In June 2017, at his Hollywood Auction 89, Joe sold the Gary Cannavo collection of Battlestar Galactica spaceships for 1.8 million dollars, the Saturday Night Fever dance floor for 1.2 million and an R2D2 for 2.76 million. In May 2018, Joe sold the Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous for 2.4 million. In addition, Joe Maddalena was the star of Hollywood Treasure, which aired on Syfy. Hollywood Treasure took viewers into the fascinating world of showbiz and Pop culture memorabilia.





