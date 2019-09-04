Priyanka Chopra-Jonas to Lead THE WHITE TIGER Film on Netflix

Sep. 4, 2019  

Ramin Bahrani will direct the upcoming film of "The White Tiger" on Netflix starring Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"The White Tiger" follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love and deceit are the ultimate price for ambition.

Chopra will executive produce and Mukul Deora will produce the script written by Bahrani, who recently directed HBO's "Fahrenheit 45."

The film will begin shooting in India in October.

Chopra was last seen in films such as "Isn't It Romantic," "A Kid Like Jake" and "Baywatch." She is also working on the Robert Rodriguez feature "We Can Be Heroes."

Read the original article on the Hollywood Reporter.



