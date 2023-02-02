Photos: WICKED'S Brittney Johnson Bartends on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Wicked on Broadway star Brittney Johnson appeared as the bartender on last night's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Johnson appeared alongside Real Housewives of Miami Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola on the Andy Cohen-hosted episode.

Johnson is the first Black woman to play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. Additional Broadway credits include Les Mis (Éponine), Motown, Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls. She is slated to star in Wicked through February 12.

Watch Johnson chat with Andy Cohen about her four years in Wicked on Broadway at the beginning of the episode's After Show here: