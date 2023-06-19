Photos: Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks & More Bring THE COLOR PURPLE to the American Black Film Festival

Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Blitz Bazawule, and more brought The Color Purple to the 27th American Black Film Festival.

“This film is a part of our culture and who we are, it's our multiverse and it’s our family. I recall seeing all of the Black actors on the screen growing up and it gave me the strength to pursue my dream. Back then we didn’t get as many opportunities to be seen, as we do today," Henson said during a first look screening and Q&A at day four of the festival.

Coming to theaters on December 25, this bold new musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

“The Color Purple” also stars Colman Domingo (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Corey Hawkins (“In the Heights,” “BlacKkKlansman”), H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”), Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid,” “Grown-ish”), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”), and Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut).

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is dedicated to recognizing Black talent and showcasing quality film and television content by and about people of African descent. ABFF founder Jeff Friday conceived the festival in 1997 as a vehicle to strengthen the Black entertainment community by fostering resource sharing, education and artistic collaboration.

Now in its 27th year, the festival has become a key proponent of diversity in Hollywood, providing a platform for emerging Black artists. ABFF, the company's flagship event, is a property of Nice Crowd, formerly ABFF Ventures LLC, a leading entertainment company in the event tourism arena.

Check out photos from the festival here:



Photos by Aaron J. Thornton / ABFF