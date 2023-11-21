Photos: See the THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Attend London Screening

The Color Purple hits theaters on December 25.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

The Color Purple Movie
Last night, the cast of The Color Purple attended a VIP screening of the film at the Regent Street Cinema in London, England.

Check out photos of stars Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and Colman Domingo and director Blitz Bazawule at the screening now!

Following the screening, the cast attended an event at The IET Building Rooftop in London. Check out all of the photos below!

On December 25, Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Check out the photos here:

Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and Colman Domingo

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

Danielle Brooks

Blitz Bazawule

Colman Domingo

Corey Hawkins

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia Barrino

Danielle Brooks and Corey Hawkins

Fantasia Barrino

Corey Hawkins and Danielle Brooks

Corey Hawkins and Colman Domingo

Corey Hawkins, Blitz Bazawule and Colman Domingo

Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and Colman Domingo

Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino

Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino

Corey Hawkins

Fantasia Barrino

Blitz Bazawule

Danielle Brooks

Taraji P. Henson

Photos by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros



RELATED STORIES

1
Social Roundup: First THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Reactions Photo
Social Roundup: First THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Reactions

The first reactions to the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple are here! While formal reviews will be released at a later date, take a look at what the first audiences who have seen the movie posted to social media. The Color Purple stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, and more.

2
Halle Bailey Co-Wrote a New Song For THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Photo
Halle Bailey Co-Wrote a New Song For THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Halle Bailey has co-written a new song for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. The song, titled 'Keep It Movin',' is sung by Bailey as Nettie in the film, along with Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, who plays young Celie. The Little Mermaid star worked on the song with Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney and Morten Ristorp.

3
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now Photo
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now

Get ready to be swept away by the newly reimagined movie musical version of The Color Purple, starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson. To make things even better, Fandango’s “Gift a Ticket” offering for the movie was selected by the film’s producer Oprah Winfrey as one of Oprah’s 2023 Favorite Things Holiday Gifts List. 

4
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Photo
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer

A new trailer for the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been released. Watch Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and the star-studded cast in the new video now! The film is produced by produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and more.

