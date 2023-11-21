Photos: See the THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Attend London Screening

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

Last night, the cast of The Color Purple attended a VIP screening of the film at the Regent Street Cinema in London, England.

Check out photos of stars Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and Colman Domingo and director Blitz Bazawule at the screening now!

Following the screening, the cast attended an event at The IET Building Rooftop in London. Check out all of the photos below!

Photos by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros