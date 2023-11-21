Photos: See the THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Attend London Screening

The Color Purple hits theaters on December 25.
Last night, the cast of The Color Purple attended a VIP screening of the film at the Regent Street Cinema in London, England.
Check out photos of stars Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and Colman Domingo and director Blitz Bazawule at the screening now!
Following the screening, the cast attended an event at The IET Building Rooftop in London. Check out all of the photos below!
On December 25, Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.
The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.
Check out the photos here:
Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and Colman Domingo
Blitz Bazawule
Danielle Brooks and Corey Hawkins
Corey Hawkins and Danielle Brooks
Corey Hawkins and Colman Domingo
Corey Hawkins, Blitz Bazawule and Colman Domingo
Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and Colman Domingo
Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino
Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino
Blitz Bazawule
Photos by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros
