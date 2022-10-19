Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix
Photos: Patti LuPone, Sophia Anne Caruso & More Attend THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD & EVIL Premiere

The new film is now streaming on Netflix.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Last night, October 18, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, Netflix held the
Global Premiere of THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL. The new film is now streaming on Netflix.

Director and Co-Writer Paul Feig, Author and Executive Producer Soman Chainani and Producer Laura Fischer were joined by stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, Patti LuPone, Kit Young, Jamie Flatters and Adam Ray.

Also in attendance was Producer Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz and David Magee.

The film also stars Rachel Bloom, Earl Cave, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Freya Parks, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Holly Sturton, Emma Lau, Briony Scarlett, Ally Cubb, Rosie Graham, Joelle, Chinenye Ezeudu, Oliver Watson, Ali Khan, Myles Kamwendo, Harvey Scrimshaw and Misia Butler.

In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch.

One night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil - where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamourous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington).

As if navigating classes with the offspring of the Wicked Witch (Freya Parks), Captain Hook (Earl Cave), and King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn't hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love's kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny.

But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the world beyond entirely - the only way to a happy ending is to survive their real life fairytale first.

Check out photos from the film premiere here:



