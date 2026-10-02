Photos: Max & Harvey Release 'Overthinking' Ahead of IN A DECADE UK Tour

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Max & Harvey have released their new single 'Overthinking,' taken from their forthcoming EP, ahead of their 10th anniversary UK tour, which kicks off on 26 October in Liverpool.

Following their recent single 'Fractured,' Max & Harvey return with 'Overthinking' - an intense and deeply personal new track that sees the duo dive headfirst into the complexities of an overactive mind, out Friday, 2 October 2026.

Taken from their forthcoming EP, 'Overthinking' tells the story of falling in love for the first time: of being fresh, inexperienced and optimistic, only to find little doubts that gradually become impossible to ignore. As one alarm bell follows another, what initially felt perfect begins to look very different.

Written from Harvey's own experience, the track captures the moment when instinct starts to challenge what the heart wants to believe, that nagging feeling that something isn't quite right, even when everything appears fine on the surface.

Musically, the song mirrors that emotional spiral. Building in intensity as thoughts become increasingly all-consuming, 'Overthinking' reflects the experience of analysing every detail, searching for answers and ultimately confronting the possibility that something once seen as perfect may actually be holding you back.

Harvey says: ''Overthinking' is me really getting inside my own head. It's the most honest and intimate we've ever been with our songwriting, and it gets to the crux of a real experience I went through. It's about the realisation that, while everything seems ok on the surface, there's an underlying feeling that something's not quite right. Like an itch that's not quite scratched, something isn't making sense, but you can't quite put your finger on why.'

Max adds: 'We're incredibly driven by sound, sometimes even more than lyrics, so we spent so much time designing how the song evokes those feelings: feeling overwhelmed, reading into things and eventually realising that something that once seemed perfect might actually be the thing dragging you down. It's intense, and it's meant to be.'

Where 'Fractured' captured the toxic push-and-pull of a relationship at breaking point, 'Overthinking' rewinds to the moment the first cracks start to appear – the next chapter in a deeply personal EP that follows the full arc of a relationship, from the heady rush of something new to the realisation that it may ultimately be time to let go.

Ten Years of Max & Harvey

The release of 'Overthinking' arrives as Max & Harvey prepare to mark another major milestone: ten years as a duo.

This October, the twins will embark on 'In A Decade,' their first UK tour in 4 years, celebrating a decade of music, memories and moments shared with their fans. Kicking off on Monday 26 October at Liverpool's O2 Academy, the tour will then visit Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

More than a concert, 'In A Decade' will offer fans a unique look back at the brothers' journey so far, featuring fan-favourite songs, unseen archive footage and behind-the-scenes stories. The duo will also debut two never-before-heard songs, alongside reimagined versions of older tracks created exclusively for the tour.

It's a celebration of the last ten years and a glimpse of Max & Harvey's new era.

Over the past decade, Max & Harvey have grown from social media pioneers into charting artists, performers and entertainers, building one of the most dedicated fan communities in the UK and beyond. From sold-out tours, millions of streams and a Radio Disney Music Award to television appearances, hit podcast 13 Again and countless career-defining moments, the twin brothers have spent the last ten years growing up in front of their audience.

Now, as they enter their next chapter, 'Overthinking' offers perhaps their most personal glimpse yet at the stories behind the music.

'Overthinking' is out now. Max & Harvey's 'In A Decade' UK Tour kicks off this October. Tickets are available here.

Max & Harvey 'In A Decade' Tour Dates:

Mon, 26 Oct — Liverpool, O2 Academy 2

Wed, 28 Oct — Manchester, Manchester Academy 3

Thu, 29 Oct — Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

Sun, 1 Nov — Cardiff, Tramshed

Wed, 4 Nov — London, O2 Academy Islington

















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