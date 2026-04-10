Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere

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Hacks, the hit comedy series featuring Jean Smart in her Emmy-winning role as Deborah Vance, is back with its fifth and final season. Earlier this week, HBO Max celebrated the series with a red carpet premiere event in Los Angeles.

Stars in attendance included Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Megan Stalter, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Robby Hoffman, Christopher McDonald, and Poppy Liu. They were joined by creators, showrunners, writers, and directors Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Paul W. Downs, who also stars on the series.

Other notable attendees included Trisha Paytas and Jake Shane. Check out photos from the event below.

The 10-episode fifth season premiered on Thursday, April 9 on HBO Max. The series will debut new episodes weekly, with two new episodes on April 30 and May 7, leading up to the series finale on Thursday, May 28.

Season 5 picks up in the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that Deborah has passed away, leading her and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian. Check out the trailer for the new season now.

The cast includes the return of series regulars Emmy winner Jean Smart, Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder, Emmy winner Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Emmy nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo.

Returning guest stars include Emmy nominee Robby Hoffman, Tony Goldwyn, Emmy nominee Kaitlin Olson, Emmy nominee Christopher McDonald, Emmy nominee Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Luenell, Angela E. Gibbs, and Caitlin Reilly. Guest star Christopher Briney joins the cast.

Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. The series is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, Morgan Sackett, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Nate Young, and Ashley Glazier. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Photo Credit: Araya Doheny / Getty