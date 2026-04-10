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Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere

The fifth and final season premiered on Thursday, April 9 on HBO Max.

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Hacks, the hit comedy series featuring Jean Smart in her Emmy-winning role as Deborah Vance, is back with its fifth and final season. Earlier this week, HBO Max celebrated the series with a red carpet premiere event in Los Angeles.

Stars in attendance included Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Megan Stalter, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Robby Hoffman, Christopher McDonald, and Poppy Liu. They were joined by creators, showrunners, writers, and directors Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Paul W. Downs, who also stars on the series. 

Other notable attendees included Trisha Paytas and Jake Shane. Check out photos from the event below.

The 10-episode fifth season premiered on Thursday, April 9 on HBO Max. The series will debut new episodes weekly, with two new episodes on April 30 and May 7, leading up to the series finale on Thursday, May 28.

Season 5 picks up in the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that Deborah has passed away, leading her and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian. Check out the trailer for the new season now.

The cast includes the return of series regulars Emmy winner Jean Smart, Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder, Emmy winner Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Emmy nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo.

Returning guest stars include Emmy nominee Robby Hoffman, Tony Goldwyn, Emmy nominee Kaitlin Olson, Emmy nominee Christopher McDonald, Emmy nominee Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Luenell, Angela E. Gibbs, and Caitlin Reilly. Guest star Christopher Briney joins the cast.

Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. The series is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, Morgan Sackett, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Nate Young, and Ashley Glazier. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Photo Credit: Araya Doheny / Getty

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Jean Smart

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Hannah Einbinder and Poppy Liu

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Jean Smart, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Jen Statsky

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Kathy Griffin

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Alanna Ubach

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Jake Shane

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Megan Stalter

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Hannah Einbinder

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Megan Stalter

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Hannah Einbinder

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Jean Smart

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Sam Asghari

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
D'Arcy Carden

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Poppy Liu

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Rose Abdoo

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
hristopher McDonald

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Mark Indelicato

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Robby Hoffman

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, Max, Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Joe Mande

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Jasmine Ashanti

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Lauren Weedman

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Caitlin Reilly

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Trisha Paytas

Photos: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, & More Attend HACKS Season 5 Premiere Image
Paul Chirico






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