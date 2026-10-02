Photos: Forever My Lady to Debut on Amazon Prime Video

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FOREVER MY LADY is set to release October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

As women begin disappearing across the city, Detective Shanel Reid is pulled into an increasingly disturbing investigation that leads her to Sebastian, a dangerous man whose obsession with one woman threatens to leave a trail of shattered lives, broken families, and more victims in its wake.

The film stars Jamie Bernadette as Irene Ludwick, Torrei Hart as Detective Shanel Reid, Darius McCrary as Detective Dale Dumars, Clifton Powell as Captain Harris, Luca Della Valle as Sebastian, Cocoa Brown as Mama Moore, Michael Emery as Jacob Alexander, Tracey Nicole Graves as Tracy Jetter, Jermaine Hopkins as Terell Danks, also known as Banks, and Jayson Warner Smith as Fogarty.

FOREVER MY LADY delivers a dark, suspense-driven story centered on obsession, investigation, survival, and the devastating consequences left behind when fixation turns dangerous.











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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 07 Hrs 52 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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