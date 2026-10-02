Photos: Forever My Lady to Debut on Amazon Prime Video
The film stars Torrei Hart as Detective Shanel Reid and Luca Della Valle as Sebastian, a man whose dangerous obsession sets off a disturbing chain of events.
FOREVER MY LADY is set to release October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.
As women begin disappearing across the city, Detective Shanel Reid is pulled into an increasingly disturbing investigation that leads her to Sebastian, a dangerous man whose obsession with one woman threatens to leave a trail of shattered lives, broken families, and more victims in its wake.
The film stars Jamie Bernadette as Irene Ludwick, Torrei Hart as Detective Shanel Reid, Darius McCrary as Detective Dale Dumars, Clifton Powell as Captain Harris, Luca Della Valle as Sebastian, Cocoa Brown as Mama Moore, Michael Emery as Jacob Alexander, Tracey Nicole Graves as Tracy Jetter, Jermaine Hopkins as Terell Danks, also known as Banks, and Jayson Warner Smith as Fogarty.
FOREVER MY LADY delivers a dark, suspense-driven story centered on obsession, investigation, survival, and the devastating consequences left behind when fixation turns dangerous.
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