Photos: First Look at Season Two of Apple Series WHERE'S WANDA?

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Apple TV has revealed first-look images and the season two premiere date for German-language dark comedy series “Where’s Wanda?” Produced by UFA Fiction, the eight-episode season stars International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch (“Love Actually”), German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein (“The Vault”), multiple award-winning actress Lea Drinda (“The Gryphon”), Leo Simon, and Nikeata Thompson (“Späti”). Season two will make its global debut on Apple TV with one episode on Wednesday, October 21, followed by a new episode weekly through Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

In season two, the Klatts (Makatsch and Stein) are back! Just as they thought their lives were finally returning to normal, their daughter Wanda (Drinda) is caught seemingly red-handed, standing over a dead body. They will need to do everything in their power to prove her innocence and avoid losing her again, as their investigation to find the real murderer takes them into the criminal underbelly of their sleepy suburban town. But will their quest to protect their family get them all out of trouble, or ultimately lead them further astray? And can they find out the truth of what happened on that fateful day before it’s too late?

Hailing from UFA Fiction, a Fremantle company, “Where’s Wanda?” season two is created, written and executive produced by Royal Television Society nominee Oliver Lansley (“Flack”), alongside multiple award-winning executive producers Nataly Kudiabor (“Arthur’s Law”), and Oliver Ossege (“Helgoland 513”). The series was co-created and based on a story by Zoltan Spirandelli (“Vaya con Dios”) and is directed by critically acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers Tobi Baumann (“Faking Hitler”) and Christian Ditter (“How To Be Single”).

Photo Credit: Apple

Nikeata Thompson

Leo Simon, Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein and Lea Drinda

Devid Striesow, Axel Stein, Heike Makatsch and Torben Liebrecht

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