Photos: First Look at A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley

Click Here for More on Netflix

Netflix has shared a first look at Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly in A Tourist's Guide to Love. The film will be released globally on Netflix on April 27, 2023.

A Tourist's Guide to Love is the first U.S. film to be shot entirely in Vietnam and co-stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill, The Prom).

The film was written by Eirene Tran Donohue and directed by Steven K. Tsuchida (Younger, Nora From Queens, Resort to Love, New Girl, Cobra Kai).

After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

The cast also includes Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, AQuinn Trúc Trần, and Nsưt Lê Thiện.

Check out the new photos here: