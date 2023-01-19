Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix
Click Here for More on Netflix

Photos: First Look at A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley

A TOURIST’S GUIDE TO LOVE releases globally on Netflix on April 27, 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Netflix has shared a first look at Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly in A Tourist's Guide to Love. The film will be released globally on Netflix on April 27, 2023.

A Tourist's Guide to Love is the first U.S. film to be shot entirely in Vietnam and co-stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill, The Prom).

The film was written by Eirene Tran Donohue and directed by Steven K. Tsuchida (Younger, Nora From Queens, Resort to Love, New Girl, Cobra Kai).

After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

The cast also includes Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, AQuinn Trúc Trần, and Nsưt Lê Thiện.

Check out the new photos here:

Photos: First Look at A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley
Rachael Leigh Cook as Amanda and Le Thien as Ba Noi

Photos: First Look at A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley
Rachael Leigh Cook as Amanda

Photos: First Look at A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley
Rachael Leigh Cook as Amanda and Scott Ly as Sinh

Photos: First Look at A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley
Scott Ly as Sinh and Rachael Leigh Cook as Amanda

Photos: First Look at A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley
Scott Ly as Sinh and Than Truc as Anh

Photos: First Look at A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley
Scott Ly as Sinh and Rachael Leigh Cook as Amanda

Photos Courtesy of Netflix



Related Stories
How to Watch GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY on Netflix Photo
How to Watch GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY on Netflix
Here's how you can watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly-anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out online! The cast includes Daniel Craig, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Jackie Hoffman, and more.
Photos: Patti LuPone & More Attend THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD & EVIL Premiere Photo
Photos: Patti LuPone & More Attend THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD & EVIL Premiere
Check out photos of Patti LuPone, Sophia Anne Caruso, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, director and co-writer Paul Feig, Author and Executive Producer Soman Chainani and Producer Laura Fischer were joined by stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, Kit Young, Jamie Flatters and Adam Ray.
Photos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWN Photo
Photos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWN
Check out photos from season five of The Crown featuring a new cast led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. The photos feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.
VIDEO: Watch Katharine McPhee in New Trailer for COUNTRY COMFORT Photo
VIDEO: Watch Katharine McPhee in New Trailer for COUNTRY COMFORT
When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (Katharine McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Eddie Cibrian).

From This Author - Michael Major


ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'
January 19, 2023

After fronting the roots-music duo Smooth Hound Smith and exploring his own unique blend of spaced-out psychedelic folk music, the EP was co-produced by Smith and Jonathan Smalt, producer and drummer for Devon Gilfillian, and also features Gilfilian himself (“Hooks”), Taylor Thompson (Bass), Blake Reams (pedal steel) and Josh Baylock (keyboards). 
Hickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tourHickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tour
January 19, 2023

Hickoids are equally at home in a blues club, a country bar or the punkest of punk dives and since reforming in the 2000s the band has played over 800 shows. They’ve shared the stage with everyone from Nine Inch Nails to Old 97s, The Flaming Lips to The Flamin’ Groovies, Roky Erickson to Lucinda Williams and a whole lot of folks in between.
Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'
January 19, 2023

Referencing Baz Luhrmann’s iconic Romeo + Juliet, the “Keep Me Safe” video is rich in iconography of protection and safety – chainmail, bodies of water, private bedrooms – and captures the spirit of Cub Sport’s Jesus At The Gay Bar. Named after a poem by Jay Hulme, the upcoming album walks a line between intimacy and grandeur.
MUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible DemandMUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible Demand
January 19, 2023

MUNA’s one-off Metro Theatre show will take place the day after they make their anticipated debut as headliners at Sydney WorldPride on Sunday 5 March. They will then hit the road with Lorde, appearing as special guests on the star’s Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney Solar Power shows as well as at Adelaide Festival throughout March.
Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'
January 19, 2023

Schoepp has also shared his new single “Cliffs of Dover,” a driving roots-rock song about an Iraq war veteran struggling with PTSD after returning home. Schoepp will be bringing his new music to audiences with a U.S. tour beginning on March 23 in Lake Orion, MI and making stops in Washington, D.C., New York and more.
share