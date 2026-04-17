Photos: Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, & More Attend KEVIN Premiere in New York

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On Thursday, the red carpet premiere of the new animated series Kevin was held at Metrograph in New York, with a screening of the first two episodes, followed by a reception. Take a look at photos below, featuring Co-Creator / Executive Producer / Cast member Aubrey Plaza, co-stars Whoopi Goldberg and Joe Locke, and more.

Also in attendance were cast members John Waters, Amy Sedaris, Aparna Nancherla, Gil Ozeri, Ben Rodgers, and Quinta Brunson, Co-Creator / Executive Producer Joe Wengert, and Executive Producer ﻿Dan Murphy. Kevin will debut with all eight episodes on Prime Video on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The animated series follows the title character, a housecat who decides to try life without people after an unexpected break-up of his human “owners." He moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens where a chaotic band of misfit animals will help him to figure out what he really wants out of life. The series stars Jason Schwartzman as Kevin, with Aubrey Plaza as Dana, one-half of the human couple he leaves behind.

Kevin also features Patti LuPone as equine Broadway legend Patti LuPony as a guest star. Check out a first look at her character in a clip here, which comes complete with a musical performance.

Other guest stars include Joe Locke (reuniting him and LuPone with their Agatha All Along co-star, Aubrey Plaza) as well as Aaron Jackson, Addison Rae, Ben Rodgers, Carl Tart, Cary Elwes, Charles Melton, Debby Ryan, Eugene Cordero, Jim O’Heir, Joe Wengert, John Milhiser, Lamar Woods, Lennon Parham, Maria Bamford, Mike Mitchell, Neil Casey, Nick Tiger Wiger, Nicole Byer, Pam Murphy, Quinta Brunson, Seth Kirschner, Stephanie Allynne, Stephen Malkmus, and Tig Notaro.

Series regulars include Whoopi Goldberg (The Lion King, Sister Act) as CUPCAKE, John Waters (Hairspray, Liar Mouth) as ARMANDO, and Aparna Nancherla (The Great North, Bob’s Burgers) as JUDY - Kevin’s new cat roommates at a local pet rescue run by human SETH, played by Gil Ozeri (Big Mouth, Monsters) and his dog BRANDI, played by Amy Sedaris (BoJack Horseman, At Home with Amy Sedaris).

Kevin is created and executive produced by Plaza and Joe Wengert, the latter also serving as showrunner. Dan Murphy, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Shannon Prynoski, and Antonio Canobbio also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video