Photos: Apple TV Shares First Look at STILLWATER Season 5

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Apple TV has shared the first look and release date for season five of the animated kids and family series “Stillwater,” premiering with five episodes on Friday, August 21, 2026. Based on the bestselling Scholastic "Zen" book series by Jon J Muth, “Stillwater” follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. The series centers on siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler), who encounter everyday challenges - big and small - which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater (James Sie), a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor.

Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

The Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series invites families to discover their own Zen through each episode. “Stillwater” was produced through Apple TV’s changemakers initiative in collaboration with awareness and intention expert Mallika Chopra, author of “Buddha and the Rose” and the “Just Be” series for kids.

Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment produce with Sidonie Dumas; Nicolas Atlan; Terry Kalagian; Iole Lucchese; Caitlin Friedman; Jef Kaminsky; Jun Falkenstein; and Rob Hoegee serving as executive producers. In addition, the series features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Ariel Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey. All four seasons of "Stillwater" are available to stream now on Apple TV+.

Photo credit: Apple

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming