Article Pixel Feb. 11, 2020  

Pharrell Williams Will Produce NORTH HOLLYWOOD

Deadline reports that Mikey Alfred's skateboarding drama "North Hollywood" has added Pharrell Williams as a producer.

The film is said to be the first movie about becoming a pro skateboarder.

Williams has been nominated for thirteen Grammys and two Oscars.

Mimi Valdés, Malcolm Washington, Kevin Turen, Harrison Kreiss, and Carmen Cuba also produce the film, which stars Ryder McLaughlin, Aramis Hudson, Nico Hiraga, Miranda Cosgrove, Angus Cloud and Vince Vaughn.

