Peacock Now Available on the Roku Platform

The app is now available nationwide!

Peacock and Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced the Peacock app is now available nationwide on the Roku(R) platform, reaching households with an estimated 100 million people. Peacock provides access to more than 20,000 hours of on-demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports programming, from NBCUniversal and beyond. Peacock uniquely offers the only free tier of premium content in the market, featuring more than 13,000 hours of current, classic, and original movies and shows, as well as timely live and on-demand content across news, sports, reality, late-night, and Spanish-language.

"We are excited to bring Peacock and its unrivaled catalog to millions of Americans who enjoy entertainment on their favorite Roku devices," said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. "Roku customers are engaged streamers and we know they'll love access to a wide range of free and paid content."

"Audience demand for compelling content is fueling a surging shift to streaming for a majority of American households today," said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Acquisition, Roku. "We're focused on delivering the kind of high-quality news and entertainment content Roku users want and love and we're excited to welcome Peacock's world-class programming to America's #1 TV streaming platform and help NBCUniversal build a bigger fan base through our industry-leading, audience development tools."

"We're thrilled to add Peacock as the perfect complement to NBCUniversal's industry-leading content offering across entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports programming on the Roku platform," said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. "Entertaining and informing our audiences at home, including Roku's millions of users, is our top priority."

In addition to current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, Peacock customers enjoy access to live sports like upcoming coverage of the Premier League; hundreds of blockbuster movies like Trolls World Tour, 3:10 to Yuma, and Beetlejuice; iconic shows, including comedies Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, The King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, and Cheers; dramas Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Psych, Parenthood, Monk, and Heroes; kids programming, including Curious George, Where's Waldo?, and Cleopatra in Space; reality hits, including the Real Housewives franchise, Top Chef, and Below Deck; and Peacock Original series, including dramas Brave New World, Noughts + Crosses, The Capture, and Departure; comedies Five Bedrooms, Intelligence, and A.P. Bio; documentaries, including Black Boys, The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show, and A Most Beautiful Thing; and late-night shows, including Wilmore with Larry Wilmore and The Amber Ruffin Show.

The Peacock app also features daily programming highlights from TODAY, NBC NIGHTLY NEWS with Lester Holt, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and a growing list of streaming channels, including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE on SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News NOW and Sky News, sports channels from NBC Sports, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.

For access to everything Peacock has to offer, Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 per month. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

In addition to the Roku platform, Peacock is currently available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Sony Playstation 4 and Playstation 4 Pro, and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium as part of their subscription at no additional cost.

