Peacock Announces New Family Series BACKYARD BLOWOUT & CREATE THE ESCAPE

Peacock is adding two new original unscripted series to its slate of kids and family programming. Focusing on DIY design, creation and home renovations, BACKYARD BLOWOUT and CREATE THE ESCAPE will mark Peacock's first venture into kids and family unscripted programming. The two all-new series will be coming soon to Peacock.

"Peacock recognizes that there's a unique and untapped opportunity in streaming to provide kids and families fun and original unscripted content that they can watch together, particularly in the DIY design and home renovation space," said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "The exciting additions of fresh, innovative and imaginative shows like 'Backyard Takeover' and 'Create the Escape' are just the beginning of our commitment to expanding the kids and family content offering on Peacock."



BACKYARD BLOWOUT

From Departure Films ("Get Out of My Room," "Flip this House"), BACKYARD BLOWOUT is a new renovation series that empowers kids to take charge of the family's backyard to rebuild it and create an awesome new space for the entire family. They have to balance the fun of their imaginations with the responsibility of their family's needs. And what makes this show special is the design is 100% up to the kids.

Peacock has ordered ten half-hour episodes of BACKYARD BLOWOUT.

BACKYARD BLOWOUT will be hosted by Jonathan Kidder ("Waffles & Mochi") and design expert Sana Garner.

The show will provide kids the perfect opportunity to create the seemingly impossible through a backyard makeover they've only dreamt about - from multi-level treehouses to zip lines, pirates ship splash-pads to challenging rope courses, and even a pet palace for THE FAMILY dog.

"Kids love design and transformation, and 'Backyard Blowout' is a fun and natural way for them to explore their creativity and give back to the whole family," said Matt Levine, Head of Development, Departure Films.

Max Weissman, Matt Levine, Tim Robbins and Emmy-Award winner Sue Seide serve as executive producers. BACKYARD BLOWOUT is produced by Departure Films.

CREATE THE ESCAPE​