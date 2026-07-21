Patrick Swayze's Surf Double Discusses POINT BREAK's 35th Anniversary 4K Re-Release on TODAY

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Matt Archbold, who served as Patrick Swayze's surf double on POINT BREAK, appeared on TODAY to discuss the film's upcoming 35th anniversary theatrical re-release. Archbold shared behind-the-scenes stories from the production and spoke about the significance of the milestone for the film, which starred Swayze alongside Keanu Reeves.

The re-release brings a 4K restoration of POINT BREAK back to theaters in August, giving audiences a chance to see the film on the big screen with significantly upgraded picture quality. Beyond the restored print, the theatrical run will feature a special introduction from Archbold, offering viewers firsthand perspective on what it was like to work on one of the most visually distinctive action films of its era.

Archbold's role on the original production placed him in the water for some of the film's most demanding surfing sequences. His TODAY appearance gave him the opportunity to bring those experiences to a broad audience ahead of the re-release.

The anniversary re-release of POINT BREAK, complete with Archbold's introduction and behind-the-scenes stories, is scheduled to arrive in theaters in August.

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