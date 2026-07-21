Patrick Droney Performs BACK IN MY BODY on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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Patrick Droney brought his song BACK IN MY BODY to THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW in a recent performance clip, delivering the track live for the daytime program's audience.

The song is drawn from Droney's latest album, Made You Look, which serves as the source material for the television appearance. The performance gives viewers a direct look at the album's sound in a live setting.

BACK IN MY BODY stands as one of the featured tracks on Made You Look, and the Kelly Clarkson SHOW set offered Droney a national platform to present the material to a broad daytime audience.

THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW has recently featured a range of musical guests alongside its interview segments, including a performance by Waylon Wyatt, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld, ahead of his debut album release.

More on The Kelly Clarkson Show Recent Articles Octavia Spencer Talks RIDE OR DIE, Walk of Fame Star on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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